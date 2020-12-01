Stacey Solomon's Christmas doorway is straight out of a fairytale The Loose Women star has done an amazing job

Stacey Solomon is one of many celebrities who have created beautiful installation of lights and decorations around their front doors for Christmas – but hers may be the most breathtaking one yet!

The Loose Women star is no stranger to having an eye-catching display in front of her home - she has done one for summer and autumn - but we love the spectacular wonderland she has created for winter.

Posting to Instagram, Stacey shared the most adorable family photo of herself, Joe Swash and "all of our boys" posing in matching knitwear.

They were surrounded by an archway of artificial Christmas trees, twigs, branches, giant reindeer ornaments and varying sizes of white and silver baubles.

Stacey has transformed her front door into a winter wonderland

Captioning the sweet snapshot, Stacey wrote: "Walking In A Winter Wonderland. Hello December... The winter door is finally finished and this morning was the most beautiful sunny December day I’ve ever seen.

"So I woke everyone up really early just to put our matching outfits on and take a picture. Luckily it was something different from the everyday school run and I had advent calendars to persuade them so they were on board."

She continued: "It feels like December has just come around in a flash but at the same time this year has hardly 'flown by'.

How adorable are the matching outfits!

So I just wanted to say... It’s been really awful for so many over the past months and is still so hard for lots... I’m so sorry for all those who have struggled and for all of the heartache and loss of this year.

"I’m so thankful for you all. Every single message, bit of kindness, the laughs and the tears. You made this year such a special one for us so far, and we couldn’t have done some days without you. Love you to the moon and back from Me, Joe and ALL of our boys."

