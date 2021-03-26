Janet Street-Porter's outlandish 'castle' home is jaw-dropping The Loose Women star designed the property in 1997

Janet Street-Porter now lives in Norfolk in "a ramshackle house miles from a road, surrounded by water, hares, marsh deer and free roaming cattle", as she revealed in her column for The Independent.

In 1997, however, she and her architect friend Piers Gough designed Janet's dream "representation of a medieval castle" in Clerkenwell, London. The statement design was highly controversial, with a blue roof and abstract shaped windows, which Piers described as a "portrait" of Janet's outspoken TV personality.

"It's idiosyncratic. It looks like its owner," he told the Architect's Journal. "It was not an expensive building but it carries a visual punch."

Janet Street-Porter's former house

Loose Women star Janet sold the property in 2001, and in 2006 a series of professional photographs were released, showing just how impressive it is.

Janet Street-Porter's office

Janet's office was situated on the top floor (the fourth) with breathtaking triangular windows and vaulted walls, and a photomontage designed by artist Paul Robinson.

Janet Street-Porter's living room

Janet's living room featured a bespoke semi circular sofa, with chairs designed by B&B Italia, and a glass coffee table. Floor-to-ceiling leaded windows offered plenty of natural light, reflecting on the concrete floor finished with a resin surface, and the room's timber ceiling.

Janet Street-Porter's bedroom

The master bedroom in Janet's home was a whopping 37ft long, with oak wood shutters fitted at the windows, and wooden flooring. A fabric headboard was mounted upon one wall, while glass and steel furniture and contemporary artwork upheld the modern aesthetic of the house.

Janet Street-Porter's kitchen

Janet's kitchen was fitted with a combination of dark wood and stainless steel cupboards, and appliances including a double oven and a hob with an ultra modern hood.

Janet Street-Porter's roof terrace

Janet had her own roof terrace, designed with metal screens, decked flooring and wooden seats, with several potted plants and trees. The space boasted incredible views across London's skyline.

