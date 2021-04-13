Outlander's Sam Heughan gives fans rare peek inside Scottish home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Outlander star Sam Heughan grew up on a working farm in New Galloway, Dumfriesshire, has lived in Edinburgh and London and is now settled near Glasgow. The Jamie Fraser actor keeps his private life on the down-low, however, he has allowed Instagram fans to see a glimpse inside his property.

For many of the star's IGTV posts, he appears in front of a bookcase which seems to be inside his personal residence. The videos are usually to promote his recent programmes, projects and his own whisky brand, The Sassenach.

Sam positioned his camera so that viewers could observe most of his filled bookcase, which is brimming with books and ornaments, as well as an impressive collection of POP! figures.

In one of the appearances, the landscape angle allowed Sam's fans to see even more of the room that he shoots in. Alongside the wooden bookcase there is a dark blue wall which features a marble shelf and an ornate uplight with small cream shade.

Sam Heughan has showed off a small part of his house

The top shelves of the cabinet are empty – perhaps Sam is leaving room for some copies of his very own book, Clanlands.

These rare glimpses into his home delight his fans, known as Heughligans, with over 800k views on the live videos.

It was while speaking to Men's Journal that the actor revealed: "Now I live in a region near Glasgow." He advises future visitors: "The country is beautiful year-round, but the autumn is an especially nice time to be in Scotland."

Outlander star Sam lives in Scotland

While on set, Sam spends lots of time with Caitriona Balfe, his on-screen wife, and in real life the pair have a tightknit friendship. Caitriona has said: "I feel very lucky. Sam and I have an amazing bond, we're really great friends." Speaking to Popsugar about the friendship, Sam said: "She's extremely talented and an extremely nice person, and we have a lot of fun."

