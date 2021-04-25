Crown Princess Mary's marital home is straight out of a fairytale The Danish royals now use it as a summer residence

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has temporarily moved back to her summer home, The Chancellery House at Fredensborg Castle, which also happened to be her first marital home with her husband Crown Prince Frederik.

PHOTOS: Royal holiday homes for 2021 unveiled: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince William & more

Built in 1731, it is a Baroque-style building attached to the main castle via the stable buildings and the church. It used to be the royal couple's primary residence when they first got married in May 2004, until Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen was renovated.

Amalienborg now serves as their winter abode, but Mary and Frederik regularly take their four children, Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13 and ten-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, back to Fredensborg for several months over the summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside stunning royal homes

Not many photos have been shared of the interior, but The Chancellery House is situated on the south side of the newly rebuilt riding ground facility and the exterior features flat, decorative columns.

READ: New Kate Middleton-inspired playground at Sandringham is epic – first look

According to the Kongehuset website, "The Chancellery House’s architecture and interiors are in Baroque style with references to the French régence style." Several of the original features remain today, including stucco ceilings, panelled doors, decorative wrought iron fittings and high wall panels.

Since it was built by architect J.C. Krieger, who was also responsible for the main palace, we've taken a look inside Fredensborg Castle to get an idea of the beautiful interiors.

The garden

Outside, there are plenty of grounds for Crown Princess Mary's children to explore, including manicured lawns and the kitchen garden. Set behind a brick wall, rows of plants and purple flowers offer a wild aesthetic.

The lounge

Known as the Danish yellow lounge, the room follows a bright colour scheme with patterned wallpaper, matching curtains and gold accents, including vintage chairs with gold legs. Wooden floorboards, a red rug, a crystal chandelier and flowers add the finishing touches.

READ: The eye-opening reason Prince Philip's tribute photos were taken at Balmoral

The great lounge

Perhaps even more impressive is the Great Lounge, which has ornate ceiling roses, splashes of green and huge windows offering natural light.

The library

Blue, gold and red are the primary colours decorating the French Library inside Fredensborg Castle. It features a striped sofa and a cream and gold lamp, while an entire wall is taken up by rows of books.

The hallway

Decorated with red carpets, the hallways appear to be very light, with white walls, tall ceilings and huge windows.

RELATED: Royal family reveal stunning unseen room inside palace