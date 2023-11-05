Prince Joachim and Princess Marie buy new £3 million house after major relocation

Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie have reportedly purchased a new property in Vedbaek, Denmark.

The moves come after the Danish royals sold their villa in Klampenbourg where they lived for two years after they moved from Schackenborg Castle in Jylland.

It's thought that their new property, which cost them a whopping €3.4 million, will serve as their new base for future family gatherings.

Prince Joachim, 54, and Princess Marie, 47, are currently in the US where Joachim has secured a new job in Washington D.C.'s Danish Embassy. In his new role, Queen Margrethe's youngest son will "help strengthen Denmark's defense industrial cooperation with the United States and Canada in the coming years".

The family's move to America from France was announced by the palace back in March. Prince Joachim's previous role was at the Danish Embassy in Paris.

Whilst in France, Prince Joachim and French-born Marie are believed to have spent part of the summer in their family's royal residence located in Cahors, France, with Joachim's eldest son, Count Nikolai, sharing some holiday photos from his break over on Instagram.

Joachim has two sons from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg – Count Nikolai and Count Felix, who turned 24 and 21 respectively earlier this summer.

Beyond this, Prince Joachim is also a doting father to Count Henrik, 14, and Countess Athena, 11, whom he shares with his wife Princess Marie.

It's been a year of great change for the Danish royals! Back in January, Queen Margrethe stripped Prince Joachim's children of their royal titles so that only the children of direct heirs to the throne have titles.

The queen's four other grandchildren, born to Crown Prince Frederik, 55, will retain their titles.

The move, which Queen Margrethe dubbed as a "necessary" adjustment came as a total surprise to the Queen's family, including Prince Joachim who released an emotive statement detailing his "sadness."

In a statement shared back in October 2022, Queen Margrethe penned a formal apology which was later shared to the royal family's official Instagram page.

Her message read: "There have been strong reactions in recent days to my decision to the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. Of course, it affects me. My decision has been long made. With my 50 years on the throne, it's only natural to look back and to look forward.

"It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family.

"This adjustment, which I see as a necessary assurance for the future of the Monarchy, I wish to make in my time. I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel."

She finished by adding: "This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."