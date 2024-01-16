Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark will always stay together despite any marriage 'distractions' – exclusive
Why King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark make a 'great team' in marriage and royal life

They are "bound together" says astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank

Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark wave from the balcony of Amalienborg
Ainhoa Barcelona
Ainhoa BarcelonaContent Managing Editor
Denmark has a new reigning couple, King Frederik X and Queen Mary, after the monarch's mother Queen Margrethe chose to officially abdicate last week.

And judging by the stars, Frederik, a Gemini, and Mary, an Aquarius, were born to be together and are "perfectly poised to make a great team," says astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Debbie, who was Princess Diana's close confidante, explained why they are so compatible.

King Frederik and Queen Mary's children look on as their parents kiss© Getty
"It is their karma to be together," said Debbie

"Although there have been rumours about the state of King Frederik's marriage to his wife Queen Mary, they are perfectly poised to make a great team," said Debbie. "Gemini's chief requirement in relationship is a meeting of minds and this is what makes him compatible with Queen Mary, an Aquarius and fellow Air sign.

"The Air element need friendship as the basis for a compatible partnership, things to talk about, explore and discover together. Both Gemini and Aquarius enjoy meeting people, connecting and communicating. This marriage is a professional working relationship and neither of them are romantic idealists.

"Whatever distracted her Gemini husband, they are bound together with his love planet Venus exactly on her Saturn. It is their karma to be together."

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attend the New Year's reception for the diplomatic corps at Christiansborg Palace, Copenhagen, on January 3, 2023© Getty
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark "pulled off a blinder" by abdicating, said Debbie

Debbie also explained what attracted Frederik to Mary in the first place. The couple famously met at a bar in Sydney during the 2000 Olympic Games, and the rest is, as they say, history. 

"Queen Mary, brought up in Tasmania, is literally a breath of fresh Aquarian air. She exudes the Aquarian ease at getting on with people and is already hugely popular.    

"Aquarians are innovative, wanting to bring about change, and she is perfectly placed to be an initiator of new programmes which capture public interest. Her crowning glory is her Moon in harmonious Libra placed close to effervescent Uranus, giving her great personal magnetism. This is what attracted the then Prince Fredrik and will always surprise and intrigue him."

Queen Mary seen behind-the-scenes as Frederik is proclaimed King:

Now that he has the "top job," it seems King Frederik will fully be in his element, Debbie also argued. "He was born on a New Moon in Gemini close to Mars, giving him a laser-like mind, needing constant mental stimulation. Now in the 'top job', he's going to thrive on the busyness and engagement."

And what about Queen Margrethe's abdication? Was it truly written in the stars?

"Even for a dominant, quick-fire Aries like Queen Margrethe, her all-conquering decision was breathtaking. What made her do it?" Debbie said. "At age 84, Uranus makes its return to the place it was in at birth and with Queen Margrethe approaching her 84th birthday she was well aware of the need to make radical changes.  

"Coupled with this, Pluto is opposing Pluto in her chart, another marker point with an end-of-an-era feel. 

"She couples stealth tactics with her Aries assertive and forceful will. Abdication was another opportunity to shape things as she wishes, pulling off a blinder with her formidable celestial blueprint. Her intervention is perfectly in sync with her stars."

