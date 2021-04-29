Duchess Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has a surprisingly modern home

The Duchess of Cornwall's son Tom Parker Bowles is a cookbook author and he lives in west London. The writer gave a glimpse inside his home when he conducted a virtual interview on Loose Women.

While speaking to host Charlene White, Tom sat on a grey velour chair inside his open-plan house. Behind him, fans could see his contemporary kitchen with white cupboards and a stainless-steel extractor fan. Next to the cooking area, Tom has a workspace which has a Mac computer and is piled high with lots of books – no doubt some copies of his seven cookbooks are on the shelves!

In the background, Tom's patio doors can be seen which presumably open onto a garden space, and there is also an interesting spiral staircase leading to the first floor of the building. The modern staircase also has a stylish light pendant hanging from it, bringing a touch of glamour to the space.

Tom Parker Bowles lives in west London

Tom's modern home is worlds away from his mother's regal homes – in particular, her official London residence with Prince Charles, Clarence House, is filled with ornate furnishes and grand elements. The son of the Duchess grew up at Bolehyde Manor and Middlewick House in Wiltshire, and both are very stunning country homes.

The food writer split from his wife Sarah Buys in 2018 and then began dating former journalist Alice Procope for almost two years before she sadly died of cancer at the age of 42. Tom shares two children with Sarah, Lola, 13, and Freddie, 11, and he has been busy helping with homeschooling during the pandemic.

Tom's mother Camilla lives in Clarence House

Tom, whose father Andrew Parker Bowles is Camilla's first husband, is very close with Prince Charles and previously said he has "always adored" his stepdad.

He told A Current Affair in 2015: "All you care about your parents is they're happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment. I've always adored my stepfather; he's always been a kind and good and lovely man.

"He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King."

Tom has written five cookbooks and won an award for his writings on British food in 2010. He has also presented a number of food shows and has appeared on MasterChef.

