16 best graduation party ideas for 2021: From banners and balloons to cake toppers and confetti

Graduation season is almost upon us and with it comes an opportunity to finally have something to celebrate. Whether they're graduating from high school, college or university, the past year has been more challenging than most for students, so there's never been a better time to show how proud you are.

You might have decided to stick to a small family gathering or you could be planning for a bigger party. Either way, these ideas will make it all the more special. Here are 16 of the best decorations and party extras available to buy online now...

Graduation invites

Graduation Party Invitations, £34.53/$11.49, Amazon

Start things off with invitations to send out to your guests. These glitter and star-embellished cards and envelopes come ready for you to add in all of the important details.

The Future Is Bright Graduation Party Invitation, £2.30/$2.40 each, Zazzle

These beautiful invitations are fully customisable. Choose from a selection of shapes, sizes and types of paper, before adding everything your party guests will need to know.

Graduation party balloons

Graduation Cap Balloon, £4.39/$4.95, Etsy

Nothing says happy graduation like a huge graduation cap balloon. At nearly 2ft wide, it's the perfect way to complete your display or a stand-out decoration on its own.

Gold Chrome Balloons, from £7.08/$7.99, Etsy

Available in graduation chrome gold, you can't go wrong with these best-selling balloons at your party. Choose to buy a bundle of 25, 50 or 100.

Champagne Bottle Balloons, £13.55/$19.14, Amazon

Go one step further with a champagne balloon arch. Although it will take a little time to put up, the results are well worth it. It'll make an amazing backdrop for your photos.

Graduation banners & bunting

Konsait Graduation Banner, £9.99/$6.99, Amazon

Super proud of them? Say it with a banner. With its gold ribbon and graduate cap detail, this would make a beautiful indoor or outdoor display. It comes fully assembled so it's super easy put up.

Graduation Banner Picture Display, from £9.79/$11.05, Etsy

For something more sentimental, see how your graduate has grown with a photo banner. Choose from a range of colours and sizes, and customise it with photographs from nursery to now.

We Are So Proud Of You Glittery Banner, £9.99/$14.99, Amazon

Add some sparkle with this party-perfect glitter and light-up banner. Available in gold, black or pink, each one comes with LED string lights which have eight different flicker modes.

Ginger Ray Tassel Garland, £6.64/$11.81, Amazon

Go with the graduation tassel theme and add this fun multi-coloured Ginger Ray garland to your decorations. You could even reuse it for birthdays and other celebrations.

Graduation cake decorations & accessories

Graduation Cake Topper, £13.09/$10.99, Amazon

Baking a cake for the occasion? Your graduate will love this 'Even A Global Pandemic Couldn’t Stop Me' topper in gold glitter.

Graduation Cap Cupcake Toppers, £4.75/$7.01, Etsy

If you're baking cupcakes, these graduation cap toppers come in a huge range of different glitter colours.

Bakery Boxes With Display Window, £18.99/$26.83, Amazon

For a covid-friendly way to give out cake, try these bakery boxes. Featuring a display window and tied up with rope, they're eco-friendly and your guests can take them home.

Katoom Graduation Candy Boxes, £7.97/$11.26, Amazon

These mini graduation cap boxes complete with tassels are so cute and super easy to assemble - no glue required. They could be filled with chocolates, candy or cookies for your guests to enjoy.

Graduation party extras

Graduation Words Of Wisdom Cards, £4.63/$5.22, Etsy

Your guests will no doubt want to share their advice for your graduate's first steps out into the real world. These Words Of Wisdom cards come as a digital download so you can choose to print as many as you like.

Moet & Chandon Personalised Champagne, £58.99/$70, Selfridges

Celebrations are always better with champagne, so if your graduate is college or university age, how about treating them to a customised bottle of Moet? It would make the perfect table centrepiece.

Black Gold Graduation Confetti, £9.49/,$13.41, Amazon

It's the little details that make a party special, so use this confetti to decorate everything from the plates to the invitations to the tables. The gold and black glitter set comes with 100 round pieces and 100 shaped like graduation hats.

