The Queen's private home transformed into giant cinema – details Sandringham estate is where Her Majesty often spends Christmas

The Queen has several stunning royal residences up and down the country that often open to the public, prior to the coronavirus outbreak – and one of them is set for a big change this summer.

MORE: The Queen gave these amazing royal homes as wedding presents

Sandringham Estate in Norfolk is where Her Majesty often spends the Christmas holidays, staying until early February to mark the anniversary of her father's death privately.

Now, the 600-acre estate is being transformed into an open-air cinema for the first time ever this summer!

The Luna Cinema has announced the monarch's residence will become one of 50 screening locations, but there are plenty more popular venues to visit, too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See where Duchess Camilla, the Queen, Princess Anne and more royals live

We're talking Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married in 2011, Hampton Court Palace, London’s Clapham Common and more. Plus, the outside locations are the perfect option for those worried about COVID-secure activities in London.

READ: The Queen to welcome new resident at Windsor Castle home

SEE: The Queen and Prince Philip's first rented home revealed

From 29 June until 3 October, you can book tickets to see classic films such as Harry Potter and Dirty Dancing and new releases including Bohemian Rhapsody and Joker.

Sandringham Estate will host an open-air cinema this summer

Tickets were released on 7 May and cost £15.50, and upgrades such as luxury sofa seating with blankets and food hampers are available – but we'd recommend acting quickly if you want to secure a spot at one of the royal venues.

Sandringham Estate is home to the 19th-century Sandringham House, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home, Anmer Hall, and the late Prince Philip's modest farmhouse, Wood Farm.

The Luna Cinema has 50 screening locations across the UK (Tatton Park pictured)

The Duke of Edinburgh spent much of his time at the five-bedroom home after retiring from public duties in August 2017. Meanwhile, the Duke of York's ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York has also previously stayed at Wood Farm in order to be close to her then-young daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie during the Queen's festive celebrations.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's son Archie's epic playhouse is every child's dream