James Middleton and his fiancée Alizée Thevenet are preparing to move into the countryside after buying a new home.

MORE: Kate Middleton's childhood home cost 6x UK average house price

The pair share a house in London but have spent a lot of time at James' parents Carole and Michael Middleton's home in Bucklebury, Berkshire during the coronavirus lockdown.

"We are counting down the days until we get the keys to our new home and can be reunited with our belongings, which have been in storage for almost a year now," the 33-year-old recently wrote in The Telegraph.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares adorable video of pet dogs

"We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

Kate Middleton's brother has shared several glimpses inside both his own London home and his parents' property on Instagram. Take a look...

James Middleton's dining room

James is the proud owner of one golden retriever and five black spaniels (he also recently launched a new happiness and wellbeing company for dogs, named Ella.Co), and apparently he also treats them to a la carte dinners at home. In March, he shared a photo of them sat around his wooden dining table, and revealed that the room is decorated with cream walls and a large mirror hanging in a wooden frame on the wall. His reflection also shared a peek at his staircase, which seems to have black steps and a matching bannister.

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's jaw-dropping home at Kensington Palace

James Middleton's living room

Back in 2017, James posted a photo of one of his dogs as a puppy in the living room. He inadvertently showed that the room has olive green walls and wooden floors, as well as a traditional fireplace with green and cream tiles. There is wooden panelling along various areas of the walls, as well as a vintage oak piano.

A more recent photo taken in the living room showed that it has a large open fireplace with a black stone back, and traditional logs. It is framed with a cream leather ledge and black railing to protect his dogs.

RELATED: Houseplants that get the royal seal of approval

James Middleton's swimming pool

James has shared several photos of his dogs and Alizee enjoying the outdoor swimming pool which is believed to be at Carole and Michael's home. It's built with white tiles and framed with tall bushes for privacy.

A different photo of another of his dogs jumping into the pool showed that there is also a white bench at one side of the pool.

James Middleton's garden

A photo of one of his dogs unveiled the garden at his parents' home, which has a big lawn and plants growing up the exterior of the house.

READ: Kate Middleton and Prince William's student home where they fell in love

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.