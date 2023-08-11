James Middleton gives rare look inside hectic home with pregnant wife Alizée Thevenet

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton is expecting his first baby this year with wife Alizée

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton, 36, is counting down the months to becoming a dad as his wife Alizée Thevenet is currently expecting a baby.

They will be raising their first child in their idyllic countryside home in Berkshire, and on Thursday James offered up a rare insight inside their home.

Alongside the clip, which showed his beloved dogs tucking into their dinners, he penned: "Last week I spoke about dog's table manners, so I thought I'd share a little video of the gang at feeding time and yes, the post-feeding time ritual of the dogs double checking their friends didn't leave any morsels behind is a must! I’d love to hear how you’ve got on improving your dog's table (floor) manners! Let me know in the comments."

James' wife is pregnant

Over the years, James has shared a few glimpses inside the walls of his stunning residence, and it is seriously beautiful.

In their dining area, there is an authentic brick fireplace and the ceiling features traditional wooden beams, creating a very cosy feel.

James is the ultimate dog dad

James has even styled up a picture of his pet dogs sat around a wooden dinner table and it was even fully dressed with candles and flowers!

The couple previously shared a house in London, but they ditched the city in favour of the countryside. In fact, James revealed their furry friends were actually one of the reasons they chose a rural lifestyle.

© Photo: Instagram The couple have a beautifully rustic home

Shortly ahead of their move, James wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

James' sister Kate is now close by since her move to Windsor, so we're sure she'll be on hand to offer up auntie duties where possible!

Where does Princess Kate live?

The Waleses live within the Great Park Windsor

Prince William and Princess Kate relocated from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in September 2022, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The historic residence is located on the Windsor Home Park estate in Berkshire, which is where Windsor Castle is located, and the family can stroll to the main castle in around 10 minutes.

© getty The family relocated in 2022

It was a downsize from their former home as the cottage only has four bedrooms. This means the family no longer have live-in staff, but we're sure their nanny and various other employees are nearby so they can be on hand easily.