James Middleton showcases sprawling garden with sweet photo of pets

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton has a gorgeous home with wife Alizée Thevenet – and he has showcased their breathtaking garden in a recent family photo.

James shared a sweet snap of his six pet dogs, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala along with two little lambs. It appears the cute picture has been taken upon James' sprawling grounds at his countryside home. The animals are all gathered around a tree ready for their close up and behind them the picturesque landscape can be admired.

There is a larger tree in the background as well as a hedge to the left-hand side of the frame. The field they are in is separated by a large wooden gate.

Alongside the image, James wrote: "Can you spot the two little lambs. To all the pets I've had over the years, hamsters, guinea pigs, bees, rabbits, chickens, ducks, cats, dogs, goats, sheep. Each of you have helped me in your own little way and for that I'm forever grateful… #nationalpetday."

The couple's pet dogs were actually the driving force behind their move out of London originally. Shortly ahead of their relocation from the city, the 34-year-old wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

Inside, their property is just as beautiful and James has revealed glimpses of the interiors via his Instagram feed which boasts 229,000 followers.

Their downstairs appears to be open plan with a large rustic dining table and a stunning authentic fireplace. There are traditional features throughout the property such as low wooden beams and exposed brickwork.

A recent photograph on James' blog revealed that the house has the addition of a light and airy conservatory – the perfect place to sit and admire the picturesque views.

