Duchess Kate's brother James Middleton reveals luxury addition to private countryside home

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton has inadvertently revealed a lovely feature at his home with wife Alizée Thevenet in a brand new blog post.

The 34-year-old runs a wellbeing company for dogs called Ella & Co, and on the website James wrote a feature about dental hygiene for pooches, sharing a selfie which showed off his home. The picture included James flashing his own teeth alongside one of his dogs and it appeared as though he was sitting in a conservatory which overlooks his idyllic countryside grounds.

The space has white-framed windows and outside there is a stone wall and further away, a fence can be seen around the perimeter. Eagle-eyed fans will notice a glimpse of spring daffodils too, indicating that this picture wasn't taken all that long ago.

To us, it looks like the perfect place to sit come summertime to admire the sprawling views and watch the dogs roam the grounds.

The Duchess' brother has a stunning home

James' gorgeous home is revealed in snippets via his blog and his Instagram feed which has 230,000 followers, and we can't get over how homely and cosy his private residence is.

There is a rustic living room area with a traditional fireplace, the dining room features a large wooden table and throughout the property, there are authentic features such as low wooden beams and exposed brickwork.

The couple ditched London for a quieter life

Other cool features are the iron staircase which runs to the upper floor and the grand wooden piano which wouldn't look out of place in a stately home.

The couple live with their adorable pet dogs Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala, who were actually the driving force behind their move out of London originally. Shortly ahead of their relocation from the city, the 34-year-old wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."