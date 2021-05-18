Steph Curry's $31million mansion is like a luxury toy store

Steph Curry proved his youngest son is following in his footsteps with an adorable video he shared on Instagram - and gave fans a glimpse inside his $31million pad at the same time.

The NBA star shared a photo of his own basketball celebrations when he lifted his shirt up to expose his stomach, and two-year-old Canon doing the same thing.

While Steph was on the professional court, his son was performing a slam dunk inside their impressive Atherton, California home - and with three children it’s not surprising the home looked like a toy store.

WATCH: Steph Curry shares sweet video of son doing a workout

The little boy was playing in the beautiful room which had floor-to-ceiling windows and some very cool-looking playthings.

Not only was there a basketball hoop indoors, but a mini airplane, car track and a little grand piano too.

The spot was just a corner of his expansive property which he shares with his wife, Ayesha, and their children, Riley, eight, Ryan, five, and Canon.

The couple were married in 2011 after a long-term romance.

Steph's home is out of this world

At the end of last year, Ayesha gave an insight into their home life during lockdown. "Luckily for me, Stephen has really stepped in with education and their schooling. And I'm okay with that because I birthed them so now [he] can birth and nurture their education," Ayesha, 31, joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Steph shares his home with his wife and their three children

As far as The Full Plate cookbook author is concerned, Steph is "making up for lost time, to be quite frank," when it comes to their girls. "'Cause he would sleep through all of the diaper changes and the late nights when they were babies, so now this is his strong suit," she added.

