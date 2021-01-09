Christina Hendricks showed off a super-chic new hairdo on Friday as she revealed she is kicking off the New Year with a major home renovation project.

The Mad Men star has chopped several inches off her gorgeous red hair – and fans have gone wild for it!

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon shows off much shorter hair

Revealing her new look on Instagram, Christina's mane now sits a few inches above her shoulders, but still frames her face beautifully.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A professional's guide to dyeing your hair at home

Her followers were quick to compliment the actress, with one commenting: "Your hair is stunning. I love it!" To which Christina replied: "I was thinking the same!" Another wrote: "Love your hair!"

One fan even compared Christina to The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. "Your hair and look is giving me The Queen’s Gambit vibes and you’re totally rocking it!!" We completely agree.

READ: Heidi Klum looks unrecognisable with rainbow hair – see photo

MORE: Kate Hudson stuns fans with appearance - see her wavy hair transformation

Christina has chopped several inches off her hair

Christina's fresh trim comes as she begins the mammoth task of renovating her new home, which she is transforming "from head to toe".

In the photo of her pretty new 'do, piles of wooden beams and black trash bags can be seen in the background, with Christina revealing: "I bought a house! And I’m going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!

"I’m scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I’ll do all the aesthetic design. It’s going to be a beauty!"

Christina typically sports a slightly longer 'do

She added: "Wish me luck. Im gonna need it. Oh, also I cut my hair again. @kattthompson craftsman."

Fans also expressed their excitement at seeing her progress, with Christina also sharing several clips on her Story of the home, which has already been completely gutted out.

"We can’t wait to see the finished product! It will so so stylish, I’m sure!" said one. Another wrote: "This is such 'Christina energy!!' I know it’s going to amazing because you have beautiful taste! Good luck."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.