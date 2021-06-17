David and Victoria Beckham bought their former home, coined 'Beckingham Palace', back in 1999 for £2.5million – and we can see why it earned the nickname that hails from the Queen's royal residence, Buckingham Palace.

With a maze, swimming pool and 24 acres of land, the Hertfordshire property certainly has many impressive features you could expect at a royal home, but there were also some more unusual themed rooms.

Formerly known as Rowneybury House, the Sawbridgeworth mansion was home to the couple for over a decade, during which time Victoria put her own stamp on it, with the pair reportedly splashing out an additional £3million on renovations.

They put it on the market for a whopping £18million in 2014 and it was officially sold for £11.5million in March of the same year to multi-millionaire, Neil Utley.

Keep scrolling to find out where VB lived with her husband and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper...

'Beckingham Palace' in Hertfordshire

Inside, there are seven bedrooms, a recording studio, a snooker room and a gym. According to The Independent, the fashion designer said: "It's an old house and I've themed every room.

"There's a room like a tart's boudoir, with leopard print everywhere and a mirrored ceiling. Then there's our bedroom, which is quite virginal and white, with a big four-poster, old-oak bed."

It is believed that the couple's son Brooklyn's bedroom, who was a toddler at the time, had £20,000 worth of fibre optic lights installed in the ceiling to recreate the sky, alongside a Disney-themed frieze they kept from the previous owner - but they are said to have had their faces superimposed on Cinderella and Prince Charming.

The Beckhams hosted a pre-World Cup party at Rowneybury House

She described the hallway as having "red walls, a huge big tacky chandelier, and big, thick velvet curtains."

And bathrooms? One was said to be curated to honour Victoria's idol at the time, Audrey Hepburn.

The outdoor area is just as impressive. As well as a maze, the garden supposedly also had three gazebos that followed lakeside, romantic and ornamental themes, as well as a 52ft garden pavilion with a marble floor, perfect for shielding from the sun or rain.

The couple at their home during a charity children's tea party in 2006

At the time of sale, the grounds of the property featured its own private woodland chapel, fake ancient ruins that formed a playground, and even a football pitch which we're sure footballer David made good use of.

It's not known exactly what the property looks like inside now, but Neil said that he had little intention of changing much upon moving in.

VB and David's current property portfolio includes an incredible estate in the Cotswolds, a mansion in London, and an epic apartment worth £19million in Miami.

