Ruth Langsford's incredible home feature belongs in a Hollywood movie

Ruth Langsford's home with husband Eamonn Holmes looks so cosy in her latest Instagram post. The Loose Women star shared a look inside her incredible living room over the long weekend as she kept warm amid the windy UK weather.

Sharing a video of her pet dog Maggie curled up in her new fluffy bed, Ruth inadvertently shared a peek at her electric fire which was roaring away in the background.

A mixture of log and coals were interspersed between the flames inside the glass cabinet, which had a sleek black surround – a modern design that wouldn't look out of place on a movie set.

Previous photos have shown that the fire sits underneath a wall-mounted TV, while a white L-shape sofa offers Ruth and Eamonn the perfect spot to unwind. The rest of the open-plan room is decorated with wooden floorboards and cream patterned wallpaper, which leads into the kitchen area.

The This Morning presenters live in a beautiful mansion in Surrey, along with their son Jack. Inside, the house boasts a total of six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms, while there's also a home cinema and Eamonn's very own Manchester-United theme man cave.

The This Morning stars have a stunning electric fire in their living room

In an interview with Great British Life in 2020, Eamonn opened up about why he wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

"We discovered Weybridge and fell in love with it," he explained. "We moved in some years ago and would not want to live anywhere else on this planet.

Ruth previously shared a look into her open-plan living room

"We have been here for a number of years and I cannot see us ever wanting to move. It is not just Weybridge but the whole of Surrey which has some of the most breathtaking scenery you will find anywhere in Britain. We like going to Box Hill where the view is magnificent and really does take your breath away."

The TV star went on to add that the area offers great spots to walk Maggie, concluding that: "Ruth loves it, I love it, Jack loves it and most importantly our dog loves it – so we are here to stay."

