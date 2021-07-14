Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children The Pretty Woman star is notoriously private about her personal life

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life.

The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."

However, Julia's living situation with her family is pretty unique too, as they split their time between various properties – and even have two homes in Malibu, located 20 minutes away from each other.

The award-winning actress and her husband Danny Moder have an impressive property portfolio, and one of her favourite homes is her ranch in New Mexico.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have several sprawling properties

The mother-of-three previously told Oprah Winfrey that it was where she feels most herself. "It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here. I don't know if it's New Mexico or just the mountains, but you can't be silly in a negative way," she said.

She continued: "You can be silly in a fun, whimsical way, but the petty, trite things that make you go, 'Oh, God, it's not the right size' or 'Why is this happening like this?' — that kind of stuff doesn't exist so much here. Everything is kind of clear."

In addition, the family have a sprawling Hawaiian holiday home, three apartments in Manhattan and a $8.3 million on a historic San Francisco property.

The Pretty Woman star in her garden in Malibu during lockdown

The family's main Malibu home is over 6,000 square feet and boasts stunning views of the ocean and a skate park.

However, true to Julia's style, there are no photos online of the property, allowing for the family to have maximum privacy.

The celebrity couple also previously owned another Malibu home across the street, which was sold to their billionaire neighbour in 2020 for $8million.

