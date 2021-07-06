Why Prince William isn't self-isolating with Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace The Duchess of Cambridge is currently self-isolating

Kate Middleton is currently isolating at Kensington Palace after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, but her husband Prince William isn't isolating at all – here's why.

Under the current government guidelines, the Duchess was the one to come into contact directly with the Covid-positive case, but as her husband wasn't present when the contact occurred, he doesn't have to stay at home.

Even though the couple obviously live together along with their children, and have close contact, it is only if Kate Middleton began experiencing symptoms or testing positive for the virus that Prince William would be told to isolate at home too.

Therefore, life at Kensington Palace with the Cambridges' employees will be able to operate as normal with no disruption, but the Duchess will remain at home until her isolation period ends.

It is believed that the Duchess was alerted on Friday afternoon, after her visit to Wimbledon.

All royals test twice weekly with lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime.

The news broke about Kate's isolation when a spokesperson said: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Kensington Palace isn't a bad place to be stuck inside though as her private home, Apartment 1A, has five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and its own staff quarters.

Photographs inside the royal home have revealed its traditional but grand interiors with lots of ornate furnishes, luxury touches, and plenty of space.

Kate's work can continue while she is staying indoors as she has her own office there – so there's no excuse for a day in front of the television for the Duchess!

