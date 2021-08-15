Gordon Ramsay unveils mind-blowing unseen feature at £6m Cornwall home

Gordon Ramsay treated fans to a previously unseen look at his stunning £6million second home in Cornwall this weekend. The Hell's Kitchen star filmed underwater in the epic swimming pool, which was constructed during lockdown last year, showing off the modern design and incredible glass sides overlooking the garden.

The father-of-five – who resides at the property over the summer with wife Tana Ramsay and their children Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Strictly 2022 contestant Tilly, and little Oscar – immersed himself in the water to capture just how amazing the infinity pool feature is.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay films underwater at incredible Cornwall home

As he panned the camera over to the left, fans caught a glimpse of the completely clear pool walls with views overlooking the coastline.

The rectangular pool runs right up to the front of the modern house, which is also glass-fronted. The theme continues inside the property, too, since Gordon has previously unveiled a completely clear viewing platform to look down to the floors below.

In the video, Gordon descends into the garden, showing off the stunning clifftop location and steps leading down to the seafront. The immaculate lawn was interspersed with colourful flowerbeds – and the views were unparalleled.

The chef showed off the panoramic underwater views

The Ramsays have been hard at work renovating the abode over the past year, making major changes including adding a boathouse and a wine cellar.

The installation of his beloved pool allegedly cost over £100,000, but has added significant value to the property.

Gordon's garden boasts the most amazing views

It is also reported that the famous family have made their property more eco-friendly, possibly with a renewable energy source.

Research conducted by money.co.uk estimated the extensive renovations on the Ramsays' Cornwall pad have increased the value from £4.4million to a whopping £6million.

The celebrity chef also has homes in London and Los Angeles.

