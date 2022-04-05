Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana celebrate major family milestone on luxury ski holiday

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have celebrated a major milestone while enjoying a family skiing holiday in the French Alps.

On Monday, the couple both took to their respective Instagram pages to wish their youngest son, Oscar, a happy birthday as they mark his third birthday.

Posting a video of Oscar walking barefoot in the snow outside of their stunning ski chalet alongside several throwback snaps to when he was a baby, Tana wrote: "How on earth did we get to three years old already?! You are such a blessing and a joy, you crazy little person, looking back at these pictures is so amazing."

Meanwhile, proud dad Gordon uploaded two snaps – including one from the day little Oscar was born. "Happy 3rd Birthday to this gorgeous young man @oscarjramsay [heart emoji]s," he gushed.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Happy Birthday to Oscar!! He just looks like you!!" Another remarked: "Wow, I'm amazed how time flies. Birthday Boy Oscar." A third post read: "He is a handsome boy! Birthday blessings!"

Gordon shared these snaps on Oscar's birthday

It seems both Gordon and Tana are making the most of the Easter holidays by jetting off with their children for a luxury ski trip. "Great day off piste!" the TV star remarked alongside a video of himself skiing.

He also uploaded a series of pictures of his daughter Tilly and Oscar from the chalet, writing: "Bonjour Courchevel @hollyramsayy @oscarjramsay @tillyramsay I've missed you [heart emoji]."

Gordon and Tana share five children: Meghan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 22, Tilly, 20, and little Oscar. The family normally split their time between London and Los Angeles, but also enjoy their £4million seaside home in Cornwall, where they based themselves at the end of March 2020 ahead of lockdown being enforced.

