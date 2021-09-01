The truth about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m property purchase

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The updated version of the royal biography Finding Freedom has given us even more insight into the private lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, including a surprising fact about their £11m property purchase in California.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family home is a fully-fledged hotel

Despite being the Queen's grandson, Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan has taken out a mortgage on their palatial nine-bedroom home – just like a 'normal' couple would.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Sussex shows off her incredible home office

The new epilogue in the book, written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reads: "As they settled into the nine-bedroom, 7.4-acres, 18,671-square-foot property (which, like nearly all average couples, they took a mortgage out on), Harry and Meghan enjoyed the lush grounds with Archie, who was now running around with boundless energy and making the most of the private playground at his disposal."

READ: Piers Morgan wonders if he can return to GMB following Ofcom ruling on Meghan Markle comments

REVEALED: Do the royals pay rent? Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, Prince William and more

The updated version also reveals why the couple decided upon this particular area to become home. It is believed to be the "perfect place to raise a family, specifically Montecito, where houses sat within double-gated communities for maximum privacy yet were close enough to the amenities of civilisation when needed".

Want to read it for yourself?

Finding Freedom in paperback, £8.19, Amazon

As well as the epic playground for little Archie and Lilibet including several slides, climbing frames and tunnels, the rest of the Sussex's estate is just as fabulous.

The couple have their own private spa, with a separate dry and wet sauna and outside there is a huge pool with outside kitchen.

The royal couple have a jaw-dropping home

We've seen some of the gorgeous interiors thanks to various virtual appearances throughout the pandemic, and one of the most recent glimpses was from Meghan's home office during her birthday announcement which was every bit as chic as we imagined.

It has a large farmhouse desk in the centre, a stylish neutral colour scheme and so many luxurious touches.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.