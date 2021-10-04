DWTS' Cody Rigsby's sleek Brooklyn apartment where he's recovering from COVID

Cody Rigsby and his Dancing With the Stars partner Cheryl Burke both tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they are set to dance in separate rooms in the upcoming show. This actually marks the second time that the Peleton fitness instructor has contracted the virus, but, luckily, he has a stunning home in Brooklyn, New York, where he can recover.

According to the New York Post, Cody only recently purchased the penthouse apartment in Williamsburg, paying $1.46 million for the beautiful property. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home features an open-plan living room, chef’s kitchen and giant windows, as well as a 1,709-square-foot wrap-around terrace with beautiful views.

Cody Rigsby's terrace

The 34-year-old, who is also known as the 'King of Quarantine', shared a peek at the terrace when he announced the exciting news that he was a new "home owner." Holding up the keys with the far-reaching views of the Manhattan behind him, Cody told his Instagram followers: "She’s a home owner. I don’t know what the [expletive] I'm doing with all this adulting and responsibility but we’re gonna figure it out. As someone who has experienced homelessness in my life, this is huge accomplishment that I’m so proud of."

Although Cody is yet to show off the built-in grill, he did give fans a better look at the outdoor area after he had filmed one of his Peleton workouts, so it clearly offers plenty of space!

And his terrace isn't the only place Cody can go to keep fit – his building also offers a gym and a bike room.

Cody Rigsby's kitchen

Cody has a sleek monochrome kitchen, complete with black gloss cupboards, white marble work surfaces and wooden floorboards. In the background of one snap, black and white wallpaper with an abstract face pattern was visible, adding a modern touch to the home.

Cody Rigsby's living room

The Dancing with the Stars contestant appeared to film a TikTok video from inside his living room, where he sat next to one of his windows. In the background, a gold floor lamp was positioned next to a side table where a house plant and TV could be seen.

However, Cody is set to debut his living room fully on the dancing competition, after it was announced that he will be performing from his own home.

"I'm feeling okay," he told Good Morning America on Friday. "I'm so excited to dance for Britney week on Dancing with the Stars, one way or the other."

Cody's dance partner Cheryl showed off her living room ahead of Monday's show

"I want to let everyone know that even though my partner and I both have COVID we are both going to dance on Monday. But we will be doing it remote, and from the comfort of our own home. I turned our living room into a ballroom.

"It's been challenging no doubt, but I am so grateful for the opportunity. This will go down in history. All 30 seasons, never ever have we done anything remotely like this.

"See you there, see you in my living room and on the dance floor."

