Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's monochrome open-plan home in New York The celebrity couple share daughters Elliott and Harper

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have an incredible home in New York where until recently they lived with both their daughters, Elliott and Harper.

MORE: Ali Wentworth reveals how daughter's surgery made family closer

The family recently faced a change at home after their firstborn's move to university – something which Ali described as "brutal".

While the couple are incredibly open about their family life, they rarely share photos on social media, but over the weekend Ali gave fans a glimpse inside their stunning New York house.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth steals the show on Live with Kelly and Ryan

The open-plan property is very stylish and features black and white furnishings and décor. A splash of color has been added to the living room in the form of a pastel pink sofa, which adds warmth to the area.

MORE: Ali Wentworth shares stunning selfie amid 'brutal' family change

MORE: Ali Wentworth announces exciting news from NY living room

Ali was seen sitting on the couch while talking to her followers about her latest Go Ask Ali podcast series.

Behind her, a sliding door leading to the study could be seen, which featured a floor-to-ceiling bookshelf. The couple have been living at their home in New York since 2010 after relocating from Washington D.C.

Ali Wentworth shared a glimpse inside the family's stylish New York home

The family moved after George landed his role on Good Morning America, where he replaced Diane Sawyer.

MORE: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos both faced the same health battle

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth prepare for bittersweet change to living situation

At the time, Ali opened up about the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple.

Ali and GMA's George Stephanopoulos share two children

She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment," and added: "I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home."

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth delight fans with cutest selfie

MORE: Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's incredible NY home

The couple enlisted the help pf decorator Michael S. Smith, to make the house special and put their own stamp on the place.

Ali and George relocated to New York from Washington D.C

It's been a busy time for Ali and George – along with their daughter's university move, Ali had been gearing up to release the second series of her popular podcast.

Go Ask Ali's second season was released on Friday and has already gone down a storm with critics and viewers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.