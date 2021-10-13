Strictly's Janette Manrara stuns in intimate new photo - husband Aljaz Skorjanec reacts The couple have been married since 2017

Janette Manrara took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a striking new snapshot with her fans - and caused quite a stir amongst her followers, including husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

MORE: Janette Manrara's daily diet: what the Strictly star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

The candid image shows 37-year-old Janette sat on a windowsill wearing just a sweatshirt with her long legs out in front of her. Makeup-free, she is sipping a hot drink as she gazes out of the window.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara makes hilarious marriage confession

"Been taking in some time here and there for myself," she explained in the caption. "Had a beautiful night sleep, woke and had cuppa by the window, listened to birds chirping, taking in a brand new day.

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals the secrets behind her gorgeous glossy hair

MORE: a href="https://www.hellomagazine.com/film/gallery/20211002123020/couples-who-found-love-on-strictly-and-survived-the-strictly-curse/1/" rel="" target="_blank">The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

"Simple pleasures in life that are wonderful for our wellbeing. Find one for you today too. Happy Tuesday. All my love team."

Janette showcased her endless legs in her candid photo

Unsurprisingly, fans were blown away by the photo - including Janette's smitten husband, Aljaz, who was among the thousands to 'like' her post.

READ: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares sweetest love note to wife Janette Manrara

MORE: Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories

The sweet stars have been married since 2017 in not one - but three wedding ceremonies in London, Florida, and Slovenia.

For one of the celebrations, Janette wore an ivory strapless wedding dress that was designed for her by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013.

Aljaz and Janette were married in 2017

While they've already said their vows three times, the couple admitted in 2019 that they wouldn't rule out doing it all again in the future. "We got married three times, so we had two renewals of the vows done within a week," Aljaz said in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "But it was a beautiful time, wasn't it?"

"Yes, it was the perfect wedding," Janette agreed. "Weddings, I guess you could say! I have a few friends actually who have just renewed their vows – Jake Wood and Alison Wood, he was my partner on Strictly in 2014 and they just renewed their vows, and it was so romantic and beautiful to see them do that. So, I don't know, maybe... yes."

The couple are hoping to start a family together

The couple also discussed starting a family together, with Janette telling us: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.