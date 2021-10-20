Michael Strahan stuns fans with glimpse inside marble kitchen at New York home This looks amazing!

When he's not on screens, Good Morning America host Michael Strahan can be found at his luxurious New York home – and on Wednesday he gave fans a look inside the kitchen.

The star was treating his adorable dog Enzo, but we ended up getting distracted by the stunning marble-top counters that made up one side of his open-plan kitchen. The camera angle in the first shot only caught one side of the room, allowing fans peeks at his counters, cupboards and what resembled an oven with a grill underneath. And of course, the very large jar of biscuits that was in the corner!

However, other photos revealed a grey wall on the other side, which was only populated with a series of papers.

The 49-year-old showed off the process of giving his pet pooch a series of treats, including the moment Enzo walked away right after getting what he wanted.

In the caption, Michael joked: "A series of 'treats' …. Swipe until the end… when I don't have a treat in my hand… he is OUT! LOL #Enzo."

Fans loved the adorable moment, as one noted: "Enzo is not spoiled," and another wrote: "He's over and out," and a third jested: "Dogs, kids, family members, some friends…"

The star has some beautiful marble counters

Others couldn't decide whether to laugh, or whether they were in love with the cute moment, as they shared plenty of crying with laughter and heart emojis.

The former NFL star has shared several glimpses inside his glamorous home, and on previous occasions revealed some of the personalised touches within.

Inside his living room are plenty of cushions, all bearing a photo of different members of Michael's family.

Enzo made a hasty departure when he was done

There was a dog-shaped cushion with an illustration of Enzo on one of them, while Michael could be seen in a group photo printed on a miniature cushion. Another cushion, assumed to be the star's son Michael Jr. as a little boy, could also be seen.

The star even has a small garden – a rarity for a New York home – where he enjoys eating breakfast in the mornings.

The former New York Giants player has lived in the Big Apple for a number of years, having relocated there from Los Angeles.

