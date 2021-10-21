Adele reveals the most surprising celebrity memorabilia in $9.5million LA home Honestly, that tracks

Adele had fans falling in love with her even more as she revealed the most surprising bit of celebrity memorabilia she possessed.

In an interview with Vogue for their 73 Questions series, the singer presented the interviewer with a framed item.

The frame contained a piece of paper with a piece of gum on it, and the paper read: "Celine Dion's gum," surrounded by a few dollar signs and hearts.

WATCH: Adele leaves fans shocked as she plays brand new single ahead of release

She then revealed the incredible way she was able to acquire the odd piece of one of her favorite artists, which involved the help of James Corden.

"James Corden, who is a friend of mine but who also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did," she said, "He did it with her and knew how much of a fan of her I was.

"So he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me," she continued, also branding it her "proudest possession."

Adele's quirky celebrity keepsake left fans in splits

Adele shared the clip on her Instagram with the caption: "73 Questions… or something, I've lost count," and fans were immediately in hysterics.

One commented: "QUEEN OF ANSWERING QUESTIONS," while another wrote: "Someone make Adele spit her gum in a frame [sic] plz," and many others just left crying-laughing and heart emojis.

The singer took fans through a tour of her incredible $9.5million Los Angeles home, where she lives with her son, Angelo.

The cozy Beverly Hills mansion features several tastefully done up rooms which she mentioned "reminds me of home," in a variety of shades of blue, white, and gold.

The singer lives with her son in a lavish $9.5million Los Angeles mansion

The Easy On Me songstress continued the interview segment briefly in her garden patio, which features a line of shrubs and plants that separate the house from her pool, which she said was very "Grey Gardens."

She spoke more in the interview about her upcoming album, 30, and her relationship with her son and her mother, who she also shares a very close bond with.

