Amanda Holden looks like Wonder Woman in knee-high boots – and woah

Amanda Holden is never afraid to experiment with fashion, and the star made no exception on Tuesday as she rocked a bold blue and red outfit for a morning at work.

The Heart Radio presenter turned heads in her baby blue dress from Suzannah, which she styled with red knee-high boots from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar. Sharing the look to her Instagram, Amanda wrote: "Walking like #wonderwoman into Tues…," as she took fashion inspiration from the superhero's iconic red boots and blue skirt.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's five style lessons

Fans rushed to comment on the bright ensemble, with one gushing: "Love your colours," while another added: "Gorgeous!!!" followed by a heart emoji.

The 50-year-old wore her blonde hair in beautiful loose waves and sported a subtle makeup look, showing off her natural beauty.

Amanda Holden stunned in her superhero-inspired outfit

She accessorised with a chunky gold watch and matching earrings, rocking a sharp black manicure that complemented the powerful outfit perfectly.

The 'Allison' dress is the most striking turquoise shade, and is made from a stunning silk crepe material. It features a semi-fitted bodice with a full skirt, a flattering waist belt and a statement bow neckline.

Allison dress, £2,500, Suzannah

The frock looks fabulous on Amanda, however, it's her boots that we have our eyes on the most. The 'Bailey' red leather boots are still available to shop online, but we would be quick as they are bound to sell out this winter.

Bailey boots, £149, Sosandar

The mother-of-two returned to work on Monday after enjoying a well-deserved holiday with her family, and she made sure to make an entrance in a figure-flattering pencil skirt.

Taking to social media, Amanda struck a pose in an all-burgundy outfit, consisting of a skirt from Altuzarra styled with a knitted top from Reiss. She finished off the look with matching pointed-toe heels, making her tanned legs look endless as she smiled at the camera.

