Gary Lineker sparks huge fan response as he enjoys luxurious vacation The star is enjoying some time in Barcelona

Gary Lineker is making the most of the half-term break, as he jetted off to Barcelona to enjoy some quality time in the sun.

The former football player, who used to play for Barcelona FC posted a selfie from outside of his hotel, and while he was enjoying the sunny weather, he had made sure to wrap up warm as he was all bundled up in a grey pullover jumper. He also looked incredibly stylish in a pair of sunglasses as he mused: "Barcelona, I've missed you."

And it appeared that the feeling was mutual from fans, as one enthused: "You're more than welcome here. You're always in our hearts," and another recalled: "You used to rule that city, a proper old school number 9."

One wrote: "We love you," alongside the red and blue circle emojis, which represents the club's colours.

However, some fans used the opportunity to tease the 60-year-old over Manchester United's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool over the weekend as one jested: "Missed good match in Manchester x."

Gary enjoyed some time in Barcelona

Spain appears to be one of Gary's favourite holiday destinations as over the summer, the star spent some time in Ibiza with his sons.

In July, the presenter shared a rare family photo featuring himself alongside three of his sons, George, 29, Harry, 28, and Angus, 23, during their trip.

In the picture, Harry and Angus could easily be mistaken for Gary's twins as they all looked alike in sunglasses, with the footballer opting for a pair from his latest Lineker edit with Vision Express.

"Stunning few days in beautiful Ibiza. Great that the lads popped out too," he captioned the picture, which showed them all at a restaurant.

The star spends a lot of time in Spain

The father-of-four became the brand's ambassador earlier this year and spoke exclusively to HELLO! about his future plans with his sons.

"It's important to spoil yourself every once in a while if you're able to, and for me, that means taking time out to spend time with my family, or on my passions.

"I've made no secret of my ambition to follow Leicester City on their European travels next season and I hope to be able to take my four sons with me on this adventure – which I know won't be cheap!"

