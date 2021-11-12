Prince Charles' £4.9m former home up for sale - but royal still has visiting rights The Prince of Wales can still visit his former property

Prince Charles has two main homes with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, Clarence House in London and Highgrove House in Gloucestershire – but did you know that the royal can also still visit his former property in Devon according to the ownership rights?

The glorious Edwardian six-bedroom home in Yelverton has recently been listed for sale by Knight Frank for a whopping £4.9million and the unique regulations mean that Prince Charles still has the right to fish on the grounds as long as he gives 24 hours notice, according to Insider.

The house isn't being sold by The Prince of Wales though, in fact, he sold it on over 27 years ago – and although he hasn't been reported to have stopped by for a fishing session yet, he has the right to.

The grand home stretches 8,500 square feet and inside there is a huge foyer complete with an opulent fireplace, a formal sitting room and a cosy living room.

Prince Charles' former home is stunning

There are two kitchens, one for the residents themselves, and one for caterers. The six bedrooms are immaculately decorated and there are also six bathrooms too.

The royal has a pristine property in London

The house sits on the Brimptsmead Estate, which boasts 9.2acres of stunning land so the views are spectacular.

As well as Prince Charles' two main homes, he also still owns residences in Wales and Scotland, Llwynywermod and Birkhall.

When the Queen's son is in Scotland, he is known to enjoy fishing within the Balmoral estate on Royal Deeside where Birkhall is located.

The royal couple spend summers at Birkhall

The incredible Scottish property played host to their own honeymoon, as well as that of the Queen and Prince Philip's all those years ago. Prince Charles and Camilla also chose to isolate at the 18th-century residence during the first UK lockdown. We're sure the remote grounds were perfect for long and leisurely walks.

