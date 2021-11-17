Adele's modest south London flat is worlds apart from homes with Rich Paul The singer grew up in West Norwood

Adele currently owns three homes in Beverly Hills and a mansion in Kensington worth £11million which she could share with her boyfriend Rich Paul, but her cosy childhood home was very modest.

MORE: Adele's new Kensington mansion has special features for boyfriend Rich Paul

Born in Tottenham in 1988, the Hello hitmaker lived in Brighton for a couple of years but spent part of her childhood in a modest flat in south London. Between the ages of 11 and 18, Adele and her mother Penny stayed in a West Norwood property situated above a discount store, which has since been converted into a pub, Knowles of Norwood.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele unveils one of her beautiful home kitchens

She recently spoke out about the rumours it was "run down", and opened up about her fond memories of the home. "I think my first memory of Eton mess would have been, I mean I grew up in North London in Tottenham but we did a few years in South London when I was older, it was the best house I’ve ever lived in, it was with my mum," she told British Vogue as part of the Ultimate British Taste Test video.

"In fact, this house always gets spoken about in the press as if it was like really run down and stuff because it was above what became a discount store and all of our little roof terraces were all linked.

Adele's childhood flat in West Norwood

"And it was amazing, we had a young family at the end with these three lovely little boys who used to run up and down in their nappies, and I feel like one of them made a big Eton mess one day and brought it out."

Her former home is also located directly next door to a petrol garage, which Adele previously revealed when she said: "Me and my mum and our flatmate live above a shop next to a garage – it caught fire a couple of months ago."

It is believed that the South London property was the inspiration behind Hometown Glory, Adele's hit single in 2007. Apparently though, her bedroom walls inside were a shrine to the Spice Girls, one of her favourite bands before she discovered the likes of Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald at a record store nearby.

RELATED: Inside Adele's new $10m Beverly Hills mansion – complete with chicken coop

RELATED: The Talk hosts' incredible homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and more

Adele decorated her walls with posters of the Spice Girls

She moved to Notting Hill on her own when she turned 18 in 2006, after being offered a record deal almost immediately after graduating from the Brit School.

Five years later in 2011, Adele began to rent an incredible mansion in West Sussex, reported to cost approximately £15,000 per month. Since then, her transatlantic property portfolio is ever-expanding.

PHOTOS: Inside Hoda Kotb's cosy NY home to raise her two daughters

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.