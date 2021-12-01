Carrie Underwood's vast $3million forever home has its own lake The American Idol built her forever home in Tennessee

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

READ: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m ultra-stylish family home

By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The American Idol star and the ice hockey player spent $3million (£2.1million) on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood reveals surprising details of her home life with husband Mike Fisher

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs."

And yes, it's just as impressive as it sounds – take a look.

Carrie Underwood's living room

Carrie's living room is designed with a muted beige and grey colour scheme, and wooden touches reflecting the home's rural location. Furniture includes a large cream couch dressed with patterned cushions and one with the initial 'M' for Mike, and a wooden dresser where Carrie has displayed a house plant in a white pot.

At Christmas, Carrie and the family posed in the living room, showing that it has tall ceilings with white concrete pillars, and wooden awning at the ceiling. There are also floor-to-ceiling leaded windows, lined with cream floor-length curtains.

MORE: 12 outrageous celebrity home features

MORE: Carrie Underwood commands attention in sheer plunging catsuit ahead of Las Vegas residency

Carrie Underwood's dining room

On Carrie's birthday, Mike shared a photo of her taken in the open-plan kitchen and dining room. Carrie was seen sitting at a black marble table, while there is also a rattan window seat with grey linen furnishings.

Carrie Underwood's kitchen

A photo of Mike and the couple's two sons showed that there is dark oak wooden flooring on the ground floor of the house, while a grey and cream bohemian rug makes for a cosy touch to the kitchen.

Carrie Underwood's bedroom

Carrie and Mike's bedroom is in keeping with the muted beige theme of the house, and there is a grey chaise longue couch positioned next to the window, where patio doors lead out to a private terrace.

Carrie Underwood's closet

Carrie has her own walk-in closet, complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes and bags. There is also a central island in the room, where Carrie has fitted a washing machine and a tumble drier.

Carrie Underwood's garden

Outside, Carrie and her family have their own lake, which Mike previously showed off in a photo of the boys fishing.

They also have private horse stables.

Carrie also has a space in the garden to workout, fitted with rubber flooring for weight-lifting and strength training.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.