The best subscription gift ideas for men and women this Christmas: TV, movies, fitness and coffee

Subscription gifts are growing in popularity, especially for those looking for last-minute gift ideas, or for presents spanning longer than just the one day of Christmas.

Whether you are buying for a sibling, parent, the whole family, or couples, there are a whole host of subscriptions to gift this Christmas to suit everyone, and guaranteed to go down a treat.

From digital subscriptions, flower deliveries, beauty bundles, to a Disney+ movie subscription so you can watch all your favourite films over the festive period.

Beer, wine and alcohol subscriptions

Christmas is often a boozy-filled time, and for those who are looking to treat their nearest and dearest to a tipple or two, even to expand their palate, there are plenty of options to suit.

Good Pair Days is the new wine-pairing membership you need to have on your radar.

It can be very overwhelming to pick a wine on its own, let alone when looking for one to go with a meal, but Good Pair Days has that all covered and taken the stress out of wine pairing. This subscription offers you a surprise box of expertly curated wines to tickle your taste buds.

Wine Subscription, from £99, Majestic Wine

Satiate your wine cravings with Majestic Wine, as the subscription allows you the chance to get four crates of wine, which have been curated by the pros, from various locations throughout the year.

Brewdog and Friends Beer Gift Subscription, from £19.95, Brewdog

Beer lovers will be pleased to hear they can get their hands on eight exclusive beers each month as part of its subscription offering.

If the bundles themselves weren't a huge saving on their own, the chance to get even bigger savings is not to be missed. Shoppers can get 50% off their first box, 30% off the second, and 20% off the third. To say Brewdog is spoiling you is an understatement.

Film and TV subscriptions

There is nothing better than grabbing a hot chocolate, a blanket, and snuggling down to watch your favourite film. Except when it's already been paid for.

Amazon Prime Subscription, from £7.99 a month, Amazon

Amazon Prime is a household must-have. Whether you enjoy shopping, reading, listening to Audiobooks, or are desperate to watch the latest movie, or series, there really is no limit.

Amazon Prime also allows you the chance to get speedy delivery on your orders, and that alone is a saving grace.

Disney+ Subscription, from £7.99, Disney

Disney fans will go head over heels for a yearly Disney+ subscription so they can stream Disney classics, or even festive movies over the Christmas period.

Hayu Subscription, from £4.99 a month, Hayu

We all know a movie buff, but what about those who love a series, or reality show? Hayu has you covered. From Keeping Up With the Kardashians to The Disappearance series, there is something for everyone.

Plant and flower subscriptions

There is no better feeling than opening the door to a bouquet of flowers. While some may prefer flowers, others may appreciate a new plant to help grow their garden.

Classic Blooms Subscription, from £20, Bloom & Wild

Bloom & Wild are the go-to when it comes to flower deliveries, and for those looking to go one step further and give the gift of a year long subscription of bouquets, or letterbox flowers, straight to their loved one's door, this is a no brainer.

Succulent Subscription, from £30, The Urban Botanist

For those who are more invested in plants, whether that is house plants, succulents, or larger foliage for inside or outside the home, The Urban Botanist has all cases covered.

For just £30 a month subscribers can get a variety of plants to their door. Shoppers can choose from a monthly, quarterly or yearly subscription.

Weekly Flower Subscription, from £20, Marks & Spencer

M&S is our go-to shopping destination for food, clothes, homeware, kitchenware, and now flower bouquets. For just £20 shoppers can sign up to M&S' flower subscription to get a seasonal flower arrangement straight to their door.

Fitness subscriptions

Merry and Bright Package, £1,795, Hydrow

Fitness fanatics may want to try the latest high tech sporting equipment. The Hydrow replicates a rowing machine so you can enjoy a full-body workout. Similar to the Peloton shoppers can sign up to a monthly membership for the Hydrow Rower to get new workouts regularly.

Up your workout regime with Peloton's membership, which starts at £12.99, although it is free for the first month. Test out new workouts, classes, and more to make yours, or your friend, relatives, next workout session even more enjoyable.

Monthly Membership, from £15, Classpass

Classpass is the ideal subscription to buy when you truly are stumped. Classpass has a wide variety of classes and treatments available to book; from fitness sessions, spa treatments to a pamper too. It evens allows members up to 70% off select sessions too, which is a huge perk if you ask us.

Monthly Subscription, from $18, Glo

For those you know are budding yogis, or just need to be a little more zen, a subscription to yoga classes will be a great treat.

At Glo subscribers can get unlimited access to online yoga, as well as pilates and meditation for as little as $18 a month, although an annual subscription is also available.

Magazine subscriptions

A magazine or newspaper subscription is ideal for those who never want to miss out on the news, showbiz gossip, or even have a penchant for the crosswords and quizzes in the back.

Magazine Subscription, from £5.99, HELLO!

Stay up to date with the British royals, the celebs, fashion and beauty trends, and so much more with a Hello magazine subscription, which is currently on sale. The subscription itself entitles you to 50% off the magazine, as well as free delivery to your door - or device.

Beano Magazine Subscription, from £52, WHSmith

Keep the little ones in your life entertained all year round with their very own delivery of the classic Beano magazine.

Shoppers can select from a six month or 12-month subscription, costing under £100.

Magazine Subscription, from £19, Conde Nast Traveller

Looking for travel inspiration for your next holiday, staycation or weekend away? Conde Nast Traveller can provide all the tips, tricks, and top destinations to add to your bucket list.

For those who want to stay abreast of all the financial goings-on in the world, even budding investors, Money Week can keep you in the know from month to month.

Beauty subscription boxes

Beauty subscriptions are arguably the most popular, and in demand, you can buy. It is unsurprising beauty boxes are so popular because they are suitable for beauty buffs, as well as those introduced to skincare and make-up for the first time. Plus, beauty subscriptions can introduce you to new brands, products and ingredients, you have yet to try.

Beauty Box 6 Month Subscription Gift Voucher, £60, Look Fantastic

Lookfantastic has a whole host of beauty box subscription deals on offer for shoppers; from one month, three month, six month to a whole year, so there is something to suit everyone's needs.

Every month it is revealed what products will be waiting inside, however, there is the option to get a surprising gift you won't know about until it arrives. From make-up cosmetics, skincare essentials, face masks, as well as accessories, this bundle is always our go to.

Beauty Heroes beauty box, £35 including delivery, GLOSSYBOX

Glossybox is another hugely popular beauty box subscription, as the recipient will receive five new beauty products a month, so by the end of the year you are bound to have tried almost every brand out there.

Beauty Pie Plus Membership (for one year), £59, Beauty Pie

Beauty Pie's subscription provides clean beauty and skincare items to your door in just a click. Beauty Pie scraps the names and labels, so you can trial products and know from their ingredients if they work for you or not. Plus the subscription gives you a hefty 75% discount instead of buying outright.

If skincare is an area you want to focus on, or even need a little helping hand with, as you can select your skincare goal, before a dermatologist provides a specific treatment plan to suit your needs. From then on out you will receive your must-have skincare items to achieve flawless skin.

12 Month Subscription, £68.50, Mintd

Mindt subscriptions work in a similar way to Lookfantastic and Glossybox. Similar select your subscription time frame, which you prepay, and receive over £150 worth of deluxe sized beauty buys throughout. Big brands including Kate Somerville, Kora Organics, Sunday Riley, and many more will be waiting inside.

Food subscriptions

For foodies or those who need a helping hand when it comes to the kitchen, a subscription to take the stress out of cooking, or to help release the culinary mastermind inside, this is a great gift idea.

The Jimi - Rolling Subscription, £30, The Cheese Geek

We all love cheese, but for those who truly cannot get enough of the big wheel are in luck, as The Cheese Geek has a cheese subscription.

The Jimi subscription is a rolling subscription so you can get your tasty treats to your door every month. Cheese connoisseurs will be in their element-hal because this bundle allows you to trial a new cheese every week, but you can also select vegetarian options, no stilton or goats cheese, to suit your preference.

Hello Fresh Box, from £13.50, Hello Fresh

HelloFresh is one of the leading food subscription companies and makes mealtime an absolute breeze. By buying someone, or yourself, a meal subscription, they can then select their food preferences; whether it is vegan, veggie, solely fish, or meat meals, cuisines from around the world, receive their kit complete with the exact ingredients and measurements to rustle it up.

Bucatini with an Amalfi Lemon Sauce & Fresh Zucchini with Pangrattato, from £5.50, Pasta Evangelists

Pasta lovers, we have you covered. A subscription to make your very own mouth-watering Italian feast will be hassle-free, and all the more fun, with this subscription. From bucatinis to cannelloni, and everything in between, this box will bring the recipient a taste of italy to their door - bellissima!

Two Month British Cheese Subscription Box from Letterbox Cheese, £60, Virgin Experience Days

Sometimes one month's subscription isn't enough, but six months can be too long, which is why this two month bundle of British cheeses piqued our interest.

Inside each box you will find four kinds of cheese, as well as crackers and chutneys, to enjoy a full cheese and wine night.

