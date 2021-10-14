Gwen Stefani's at home cooking disaster gets an unexpected reaction from Blake Shelton Supportive husbands for the win

Gwen Stefani shared with her fans her latest exploit away from the grand stages on tour, revealing that she was making a family dinner.

MORE: Gwen Stefani mistaken for Khloe Kardashian in head-turning new photo

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was preparing raviolis from scratch for the family in her incredibly spacious kitchen.

She even posted a picture of the completed dish, which looked absolutely delicious. But things took an unexpected turn.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's at-home cooking disaster

Gwen put up another video where she said: "Quick update, my raviolis that I made by scratch were terrible. So, hi!" Her youngest son, Apollo, also made an appearance, grinning for the camera behind his mother.

And he returned for her next clip, along with her husband Blake Shelton, who proved that all you need to recover from a cooking disaster is a supportive husband.

Blake sat at the dinner table and said: "Apollo, I thought those raviolis were really good. Did you know that raviolis are a San Francisco treat?"

MORE: Will Gwen Stefani return to The Voice alongside husband Blake Shelton?

All the seven-year-old could respond with was: "What's a ravioli," capping the entire saga in the most hilarious fashion.

Gwen revealed that her raviolis turned out to be "terrible"

Both Blake and Gwen have been incredibly supportive and loving as a couple since their fairytale wedding earlier this year, and frequently show it off on social media.

The Voice judge recently wrapped his nationwide Friends and Heroes Tour, on which his wife was frequently one of the supporting acts.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's youngest son is her twin in remarkable new photo

MORE: Gwen Stefani's husband Blake Shelton shares heart-melting wedding photo – with special guest

She recently shared a sweet snapshot of herself with Blake on the tour as he lovingly held out his hand to her cheek while they sang to each other.

"Miss u @blakeshelton and #friendsandheroestour gx," she wrote in the caption, and fans instantly flocked to the comments to gush over the adorable picture.

The husband and wife toured together

"We miss you too," Martina McBride wrote, with a fan commenting: "Aww, i'm sure your cowboy misses you too." A third added: "Really missed seeing you on the southern part of the tour, I was hoping."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.