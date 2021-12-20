Coleen Rooney opens doors to magical £6million home for special guests – photos The Rooneys showed off their festive home

Coleen Rooney shared new photos inside her epic home with Wayne Rooney as the pair welcomed some magical house guests.

The mother-of-four, 35, invited the Grinch and Santa's elves into their property to spend time with their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass – and the photos gave fans a new peek at their bathroom and living room. "The best Grinch about!! Fitted in well with our mad house," Coleen captioned the first photo, tagging Angels & Scallies Kids Parties.

The snap showed the Grinch dressed in a red Santa outfit as he perched on top of the toilet in the bathroom. It boasted wooden floors, a large towel radiator and grey cabinets with glass bookshelves displaying family photos.

Coleen also posted a picture inside their plush grey living room where two elves had joined her sons. They sat on the floor in front of the stunning silver Christmas tree while two leather Chesterfield sofas could be seen on either side of the room, which was finished with patterned wallpaper and double doors leading to the garden.

Coleen invited the Grinch and elves into her home

She wrote: "Thanks for a magical visit," and tagged The Elf Express Experience.

The latest photos come shortly after Coleen revealed her life-sized festive decorations – including woodland creatures.

The mum-of-four revealed her magical Christmas decorations

The Rooneys' jaw-dropping tree was crammed with baubles and decorations including pine cones, berries, twigs, lights, and branches. Coleen wrote: "Thank you for doing my tree so last minute! Love it. And thank you for my [bottle emoji] and mince pies."

The creation was designed and installed by @florence.events.decor and was positioned alongside an elegant console table.

The Rooney family's Christmas tree

Coleen and Wayne have a Cheshire home reported to be worth £6million, with features including a grand staircase, a jacuzzi and an impressive garden. However, they have built a mammoth 40-acre home nearby worth an eye-watering £20million, complete with a cinema, indoor swimming pool, wine cellar, a stable area, a snooker room, and even a football pitch.

