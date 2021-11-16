Mrs Hinch's cute DIY Christmas decorations take seconds to make - watch

Mrs Hinch, or Sophie Hinchliffe, has just proven that you don't need to be an art student or DIY queen to create stunning Christmas decorations.

RELATED: Mrs Hinch: Everything you need to know about the Instagram cleaning sensation

If you struggle to decorate your table with festive displays, candles and foliage, then keep it simple with a beautiful Christmas-tree shaped napkin that is sure to impress your dinner guests. The cleaning influencer took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share her clever hack, which appears to take under a minute.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch's simple Christmas table decorations revealed

"I've noticed so many people have put their Christmas tree up already so…" she wrote, before adding: "Here's mine. Christmas is coming." In the short clip, Sophie took a cream napkin and folded it in half twice to create a square. Next, she took the open corner and folded the material back one layer at a time.

After folding the outer sides back on themselves to create a more triangular shape, she tucked each tier in and finished off her cute Christmas tree with a pine cone for the topper. Stunning!

MORE: Mrs Hinch's miracle solution to blitz sofa stains - before and after photos

READ: Amazon has slashed up to £150 off the price of Mrs Hinch's beloved hoover - hurry!

The 31-year-old lives in Essex with her husband Jamie, who she met while they were working together in sales for a central London job-search company. The couple got married in August 2018 at Gosfield Hall in rural Essex, and welcomed their first child Ronnie in June 2019, followed by their second baby boy Lennie in May 2021.

Mrs Hinch's Christmas tree in 2020

This year will mark their first Christmas as a family of four, and Sophie normally goes all out when it comes to decorating their property. Last year, she revealed a stunning tree covered with white decorations, while 2019 saw her light up her garden with statues made of lights, including three reindeer to represent her family.

This will be their first Christmas as a family of four

Carrying on the neutral grey and white colour scheme that runs throughout her house, she also decorated the exterior with white flowers, white waterfall lights that run along the length of her property and festive green foliage complete with silver leaves and berries.

At the time, she told fans: "I've never had this many lights on my house at Xmas and I could just stand out here in the rain all day and I wouldn't even care."

MORE: Little Mix singers' lavish homes: Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.