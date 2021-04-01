Coleen Nolan divides fans with controversial home interiors The Loose Women star lives with her two children in Cheshire

Coleen Nolan lives with her son Shane Jr. and daughter Ciara in a beautiful home in Cheshire, but not all of her fans are on board with one particular feature at the house.

As Loose Women star Coleen took to Instagram with a new video sharing her top three tips regarding lockdown, one asked: "Coleen, why do you have wire up as a divider?"

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals how she moved house during lockdown

Sure enough, Coleen's dining room is segregated from her living room via rustic wire and wooden beams.

Coleen Nolan's dining room has a wire divider

Coleen replied: "Watch the last Col's corner, I talk about it then," before adding, "It was just here when I moved in which was handy as my cat had kittens. So I just left it up!"

Another of Coleen's followers chimed in and wrote: "It's a designer thing, I'm sure if Coleen didn't like it, she would have moved it."

Meanwhile, a third shared her recommendation for a substitute: "You could replace the net with tinted glass sliders… I think the previous owner must have had a livestock on the other side."

Coleen has shared several clips from the same spot since launching her 'Col's Corner' project, an initiative in which she shares daily updates with her followers during lockdown.

Coleen captioned the post in question: "Must be quick… The weather is too nice – but I just wanted to drop by and give you my three top tips regarding the easing of the lockdown! Love ya!"

Coleen Nolan's pet dog in her dining room

She previously gave a better view of the space, which acts as a dining area, in a photo of her dog Becks at Christmas time.

It showed a wooden table with a wooden bench and a quilted grey cushion, as well as a matching quilted grey seat positioned against the wall at the other side. There is also a large clock mounted upon the wall, while the wire-covered hatches offer a better look into the living room.

