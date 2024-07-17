Emma Watson might be one of the most recognisable faces in film, but the Harry Potter star has been living a quiet life in the English countryside recently as she veers away from her glittering Hollywood career.

The 34-year-old has enrolled at Oxford University to study a part-time Masters degree in creative writing and while doing so is residing nearby in a house that seemingly has a beautifully overgrown garden.

Posting on her Instagram, Emma shared a photo of a gorgeous shed in a garden where the Hermione Granger star was showing off her recent artwork and portraits.

© Instagram Emma Watson shared this photo of a beautifully overgrown garden

In the background, the gorgeous garden could be seen which featured plenty of shrubs and flowers. Emma's fans were quick to comment on the post, mostly praising her impressive artwork. "Very creative. Emma is a pioneer. Love it," said one fan.

Another wrote: "These are so beautiful! You are such a bright light in this world," and a third added: "Once again beautiful layout."

Emma's time away from the hustle and bustle of Tinseltown no doubt offers her peace and tranquillity as she cracks on with her study.

Prior to her post-graduate studies, the actress obtained a degree in English literature at Brown University in the States, which also involved a year's study at Oxford.

It's no coincidence that Emma has ventured into academia after admitting she felt unfulfilled by the movie industry.

© TOLGA AKMEN British actress Emma Watson poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards

She previously told Vogue about her decision to step away from acting: "I wasn't very happy if I'm being honest.

"I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over."

Emma Watson's quiet life with new boyfriend

Oxford is close to Emma's heart as she attended Headington School just outside the city, so she likely knows the area well, and her choice of course likely impacts where she lives, as it includes "high contact hours," meaning the Beauty and the Beast star will need to spend a great deal of time in the city of Oxford, attending lectures and meet with her tutors.

Emma also owns a home in London, so if she needs to attend events or simply meet up with friends, she has somewhere to stay.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Emma Watson has veered away from acting

When she's in London, Emma's Canonbury Place abode reportedly has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two living rooms, with a glimpse given inside her dreamy home during a 2017 photo shoot.

Meanwhile, Emma's love life has hit headlines recently as she was spotted kissing a mystery man in a shop close to the Oxford campus.

While the pictures obtained by The Sun do not make it clear what the identity of Emma's new partner is, it seems the 34-year-old has well and truly moved on after splitting from Ryan Walsh in May 2023.