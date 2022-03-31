Carole Middleton shares plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee The party planner has everything you need for Her Majesty's festivities

As a party planner extraordinaire, Carole Middleton has given the public a glimpse – and inspiration – into how she'll be marking the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee in June. The Duchess of Cambridge's mother's business, Party Pieces, has launched a special range to help people celebrate the royal event.

Aptly called "A Great British Party," the collection has been specifically designed to commemorate the Jubilee and features a mix of classic stripes and the iconic Union Jack topped with English roses.

Carole's website notes: "Choose from beautiful bunting, celebratory cake stands and toppers and stylish tableware. The collection is also eco-friendly and recyclable or reusable, made from FSC-certified paper."

"Patriotic" tableware is a big part of the collection, as Carole notes in her newsletter: "You sort the nibbles, we'll do the rest."

A Great British Party Treat Stand, £12, Party Pieces

Shoppers can purchase everything from A Great British Party Shaped Paper plates (£5 for a pack of eight) to Union Jack-themed napkins (£5 for a pack of 16).

More extravagant items include A Great British Party Treat Stand that'll ensure you can create a cake display fit for a queen. The three-tiered stand, priced at £12, can hold an array of treats from cupcakes to macaroons to slices of cake.

Personalised photo cake, from £12.99, Party Pieces

There's also an option to purchase a photo cake personalised with a photo and message of your choice. A small cake that serves six child-sized portions is selling for £12.99 while a large cake, for up to 20 child-sized portions, retails for £22.99. Personalised cupcakes are also on offer.

And in terms of decoration, bunting, balloons and banners are all up for grabs. Hardcore royal fans can also invest in the A Great British Party Ultimate Bundle for £75 which includes everything you could possibly need for a Jubilee party – including a helium canister for blowing up your balloons.

A Great British Party Ultimate Bundle, £75, Party Pieces

The Queen's main festivities will happen from 2 to 5 June over the long bank holiday weekend. Highlights will include a service of thanksgiving, a concert at Buckingham Palace, Trooping the Colour, and a big Jubilee luncheon and pageant. Street parties up and down the party will also take place.

