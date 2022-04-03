Inside Taylor Swift's incredible $81m property portfolio: from New York to Nashville The Grammy nominee has invested much of her fortune into property

Taylor Swift found fame as a teenager, and now at the age of 32, is worth an estimated $400million, much of which she appears to have invested in property.

RELATED: Look inside Taylor Swift's former Beverly Hills home

The Grammy nominee - who is up for Album of The Year at the 2022 awards - is now an accomplished real estate mogul, and according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, owns approximately $81million worth of property from New York to Nashville.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Taylor Swift reveals Grammy win is a 'dream come true'

But she's not ready to stop there; reports suggest that Taylor is on the hunt for another home in London so she can also have a base close to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Take a peek inside some of Taylor's incredible properties below...

MORE: Where 10 of the most searched for millionaires live - from Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner

Taylor Swift's Nashville homes:

Taylor Swift bought this Nashville condo when she was 20

Taylor bought her first home at the center of Nashville's Music Row for $1.99million when she was just 20. The 3,240-square-foot condo overlooked the city and was ideally situated for her to establish her music career.

In 2011, the singer bought a 5,000-square-foot, Greek Revival-style mansion on almost six acres for her parents in the elite suburb of Forest Hills for $2.5 million that she still owns.

Taylor Swift's Los Angeles homes:

By 2011, Taylor was spending a lot of time in Los Angeles for work, so she bought a $3.55million property in Beverly Hills, which she sold a few years later. She also bought a mid-century modern home in LA in 2012, however, she sold it for almost $1million in profit in 2018.

Taylor bought the Samuel Goldwyn mansion in 2015

In 2015, Taylor splashed out $25million on the historic Samuel Goldwyn Mansion in Beverly Hills. In honor of the film producer's award-winning career, Taylor restored the property to its original 1934 condition, and it now has Los Angeles landmark status ensuring that the home will never be significantly changed or demolished.

The property now has Los Angeles landmark status

Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion:

Back in 2013, when she was still just 24, Taylor paid in cash for a 12,000-square-foot beachfront mansion in Rhode Island's Watch Hill.

Costing $17.75million it has been the setting for several of Taylor's parties with her famous friends, as well as those now-infamous photos of her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston wearing an 'I heart T.S.' vest as they celebrated Independence Day in 2016.

Taylor paid in cash for this incredible Rhode Island home

Taylor Swift's New York penthouses:

Taylor spends much of her time in New York and bought two penthouses in the star-studded neighborhood of Tribeca for $20million in 2014.

The savvy star combined the two properties to create one huge penthouse with 8,309 square feet of living space, ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms. In 2015, Taylor bought an $18million townhouse next door, and in 2018 she added to her impressive Manhattan real estate portfolio by purchasing another apartment in the same building for $9.75million. Phew!

Taylor Swift owns four properties in Manhattan, New York

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.