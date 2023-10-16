Kaley Cuoco reveals sprawling lounge inside $5.25m new home in video with baby Matilda

Kaley Cuoco has turned our heads with the latest peek into her stunning Californian home and we have serious lounge envy. The Based on a True Story actress, 37, took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to Jason Mraz's latest routine on Dancing with the Stars with new baby Matilda in her arms and her lounge backdrop is simply stunning.

Star of The Flight Attendant Murders Kaley's lounge features a large grey neutral L-shaped sofa with cosy grey throws for added comfort. The cool tones are warmed up with an oversized mahogany coffee table and warm wood floors, and the room is made light and airy by huge floor-to-ceiling windows.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet moment with baby daughter in stunning lounge

The lounge space also opens via a hatch into the beautiful minimalist kitchen and features alcoved shelving with trinkets adding a personal touch to the space.

© Instagram Kaley's living room is a total haven

The actress bought the mansion situated in the Agoura Hills in California for $5.25 million in 2022, purchasing the beautiful property from Twilight star Taylor Lautner. The property sits amongst 8.92 acres of land and features four bathrooms and five bedrooms.

Photos of the home reveal a whole host of breathtaking features. Not only does the residence feature several rooms with a glass wall revealing incredible natural views but it also has a spectacular rectangular pool with a jacuzzi and a dedicated area with a freestanding firepit.

© Instagram Kaley's pool is a sight to behold

Glass is a key feature throughout the home as seen in pictures of her staircase which has glass banisters and the floor-to-ceiling glass panels in her bathroom which offer a sense of serenity in her spa-like space.

Kaley has also created a home-from-home when it comes to the added lounge space on the outside of the property. Next to the incredible pool is a concrete and wood pergola under which sits a sofa and armchair decked out with cushions and throws facing a wall-mounted TV.

© Instagram Kaley's home features a stunning glass edge staircase

Given the warm Californian climate, the outdoor lounge space looks like the perfect space to entertain in on a warm evening and we are sure this area of the home is used often.

The home was the residence that The Big Bang Theory star owned with ex-husband Karl Cook prior to their divorce in 2022. Kaley continues to live at the property with her partner, star of Ozark Tom Pelphrey, and their seven-month-old daughter Matilda.

© Instagram Kaley shares daughter Matilda with Ozark star Tom Pelphrey

Kaley has been open about the various challenges she has faced as a new mother, such as carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands. "Some of you may know about my wrist injury from holding Matilda. Google it, it's a very real thing," Kaley said to her 7.9 million Instagram followers with her wrists strapped up.

She hasn't let this get her down and has embarked upon a hands-free workout ranging from jump squats to treadmill runs.

© Instagram Tom and Kaley welcomed little Matilda earlier this year

DISCOVER: Kaley Cuoco opens up on ‘very real’ challenges she faced after the birth of daughter Matilda

The Instagram story with little Matilda totally warmed our hearts. Not only was the video a sweet moment shared between mother and daughter, but a generous insight into a lounge space we can all take design tips from.