Travis Kelce 'buys new $6million mansion in Kansas City for extra privacy' amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce recently secured a $6 million mansion in Kansas City. With increasing prominence in his personal life due to his relationship with global pop sensation Taylor Swift, Travis felt the need to prioritize his privacy, reports suggest.

According to TMZ, the sports star finalized the property deal on Tuesday. The mansion is the epitome of luxury, boasting a waterfall, an elegant swimming pool, and even a mini golf course to boot.

The NFL player, 34, felt that his previous residence was too open to the public eye. His budding romance with Taylor certainly played a part in his decision to shift.

This new residence is nestled in a gated community, offering the couple the privacy they desire. Importantly, TMZ highlights that Travis made the purchase independently, with Taylor not being involved financially.

Drawing a significant annual salary of $14 million from his commitment to the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis has fortified his financial position with a four-year contract inked in 2020, valued at roughly $57 million.

Additionally, his portfolio boasts a series of endorsement deals. His recent collaboration with Pfizer, promoting vaccination, and other partnerships with prominent brands like State Farm, Hy-Vee, and Experian further accentuate his affluence.

This past weekend, the buzz in New York was all about Travis and Taylor. The duo spent quality time at Taylor's Tribeca apartment, after she witnessed his performance during the Chiefs' 19-8 triumph over the Denver Broncos. Their stay in New York was eventful, with appearances on Saturday Night Live and a delightful dinner at Nobu, the city's sought-after sushi eatery.

Delving deeper into their weekend, Travis, on the latest episode of his podcast "New Heights" which he co-hosts with his brother Jason (also an NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles), recounted their SNL experience.

"I don't even remember what I said, I blacked out," Travis admitted, recalling the overwhelming applause during his cameo. He continued, expressing his thrill about the night, especially given the serendipitous skit on "Swift Mania". Travis humorously recalled his amnesia post-performance, doubting if he delivered his lines right.

He also mentioned how both he and Taylor supported Ice Spice on SNL, and he got the chance to meet Pete Davidson, someone he's admired for a while.

"It was electric to be back in that place," he shared, emphasizing the unique energy of the SNL studio. He also alluded to the many celebrities present, choosing not to drop names, and extended his gratitude to the SNL team for their hospitality.

The Chiefs, led by two-time Super Bowl champion Travis, are gearing up for their clash with the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor's presence at the game remains a topic of speculation. However, with her 'Eras' tour set to resume in Argentina on November 9th, she might have limited chances to attend his matches in the near future.

In the upcoming weeks, Travis and the Chiefs will face off against the Broncos in Denver, followed by a match against the Miami Dolphins in Germany, scheduled just a few days before Taylor's concert in Buenos Aires.