Salma Hayek celebrates Mother's Day with unusual photograph from home The Frida actress has one daughter

Salma Hayek had a special reason to celebrate this weekend, as she took to social media to reveal that she was celebrating Mother's Day.

MORE: Salma Hayek is a water nymph in latest swimsuit snap

In a picture she posted on Instagram, the actress revealed that she was in her London home to mark the UK holiday with love from her daughter Valentina, 14.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina make surprising confession about London home

She looked to be covered with a lavish bouquet of flowers in the snapshot, with her eyes and part of her face barely peeking out from behind them.

Salma wrote in her caption: "Today is Mother's Day in the UK and I'm in London, lucky me! #happymothersday," and fans wasted no time in celebrating the same with her.

MORE: Salma Hayek shakes water from her tight bathing suit in video - fans speechless

Many took to the comments section to wish her a happy Mother's Day as well, with one writing: "There's nothing about this pic I don't love."

Another simply commented: "Beautiful eyes," with a third sweetly saying: "I thought, what is that most beautiful flower in the bouquet?!!! It's you!!!"

Salma surrounded herself with flowers for her Mother's Day picture

The House of Gucci star shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, who she married on Valentine's Day in 2009.

Valentina recently also left fans stunned when she appeared on the red carpet at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where her mother received a coveted star, as they matched in all-black ensembles.

MORE: Salma Hayek rocks a leather skirt for Valentine's date with husband François-Henri

MORE: Salma Hayek's daughter, 14, steals the show in chic outfit during rare joint appearance

And while the actress tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, she shared another rare glimpse into her life at home in a sweet post on Instagram recently.

Salma shared a cute photo from inside her living room to reveal that Valentina had her own dog, a French bulldog who enjoys lounging on the sofa a little too much for her liking!

The actress shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault

Alongside the image, taken presumably also in their stunning London home, which showed the dog looking less than impressed, the star wrote: "Valentina's #frenchbulldog when I tell her to get off the sofa. Happy weekend."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.