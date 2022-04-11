Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home is so unexpected The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee built her forever home in Tennessee

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.

SEE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m ultra-stylish family home

By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood reveals surprising details of her home life with husband Mike Fisher

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs."

And yes, it's just as impressive as it sounds – take a look.

Carrie Underwood's living room

Carrie's living room is designed with a muted beige and grey color scheme, and wooden touches reflecting the home's rural location. Furniture includes a large cream couch dressed with patterned cushions and one with the initials 'M' for Mike and a wooden dresser where Carrie has displayed a house plant in a white pot.

At Christmas, Carrie and the family posed in the living room, showing that it has tall ceilings with white concrete pillars and a wooden awning at the ceiling. There are also floor-to-ceiling leaded windows, lined with cream floor-length curtains.

MORE: 12 outrageous celebrity home features

MORE: Carrie Underwood commands attention in sheer plunging catsuit ahead of Las Vegas residency

Carrie Underwood's dining room

On Carrie's birthday, Mike shared a photo of her taken in the open-plan kitchen and dining room. Carrie was seen sitting at a black marble table, while there is also a rattan window seat with grey linen furnishings.

Carrie Underwood's kitchen

A photo of Mike and the couple's two sons showed that there is dark oak wooden flooring on the ground floor of the house, while a grey and cream bohemian rug makes for a cozy touch to the kitchen.

Carrie Underwood's bedroom

Carrie and Mike's bedroom is in keeping with the muted beige theme of the house, and there is a grey chaise longue couch positioned next to the window, where patio doors lead out to a private terrace.

Carrie Underwood's closet

Carrie has her own walk-in closet, complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags. There is also a central island in the room, where Carrie has fitted a washing machine and a tumble drier.

Carrie Underwood's garden

Outside, Carrie and her family have their own lake, which Mike previously showed off in a photo of the boys fishing.

They also have private horse stables.

Carrie also has a space in the garden to work out, fitted with rubber flooring for weight-lifting and strength training.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.