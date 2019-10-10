Inside Nicole Scherzinger's luxurious bathroom - including a £1,100 moisturiser made from her own blood The X Factor judge has spared no expense…

Nicole Scherzinger has spared no expense when it comes to kitting out her private bathroom in her LA home – including dropping £1,125 on an opulent moisturiser made from her own blood! The X Factor judge has given fans a behind-the-scenes tour in a new video for Allure, where she shows off her marble steam shower, double-sided mirror, and giant bathtub. "When I designed this bathroom, it was really important for me to have a double-sided mirror,' she says at the start of the clip, explaining that one side is for washing her face while the other is for doing her makeup.

Nicole then takes the camera around her vast collection of beauty products, including a £56 cleanser, £60 enzyme cleanser, and £60 toner all from Dr. Barbara Sturm – whose products are also loved by Victoria Beckham. Perhaps her most extravagant purchase from the brand is their £1,125 MC1 Blood Moisturizer that is made with her own blood. "This is my moisturiser, which they actually took my blood and created. It's not bloody or anything," she assured viewers as she opens the jar, insisting the pricey item keeps you looking "youthful".

On the other side of her double-sided mirror is an area for Nicole to do her makeup. "I designed this area because every woman just desires a vanity, a place to get ready," she explained. On her vanity, the singer keeps a set of ten Artis Elite oval makeup brushes, which costs almost £300. She also had seven MAC lipsticks on display, which retail for around £17.50 each. As well as those, Nicole also has a selection of lipsticks from Tom Ford, Dior, and Chanel. She also has another expensive moisturiser, 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Cream that costs a whopping £880.

Not everything in Nicole's bathroom is expensive though. She also uses Caudalie's Beauty Elixir and Jurlique hand cream, which can be picked up for £12 and £15, respectively. She also keeps a dry bar of soap that she applies to her eyebrows and she also likes to have a jar of coconut oil on hand. "I actually grew up with my family taking the coconuts from their yard, extracting the oil, and sending it to me here on the mainland," she recalled of her family back in Hawaii. "But, yeah, now coconut is everywhere and it's awesome."

Nicole's shower is also a thing of beauty and has been designed with the singer in mind. "As a singer, it was really important for me to have a steam shower. It's just a great way to warm up your voice, and just sweat it out," she explains. "When I was designing this shower, I wanted the entire thing to be marble, so it's all marble from the ceiling to the floor."

