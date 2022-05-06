Perrie Edwards reveals first look at baby son's nursery - and just wow The Little Mix singer's home is unreal

Perrie Edwards has revealed a sneak peek of the incredible nursery she and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have created for their baby Axel. The Little Mix star took to social media to share some beautiful snaps of the space with fans – who are completely mesmerised.

Perrie, 28, shared the idyllic images of the all-white nursery with her 14.7 million Instagram followers. The carefully curated space boasted a large square crib, neutral-toned furniture including a chest of drawers, am chair, cloud-shaped shelving, a wide chest of drawers, an armchair and a mini moose rocking chair.

The wallpaper featured a dreamlike blue and white pattern which was complemented by cream-coloured carpets – making for a truly serene atmosphere. An array of Jellycat teddies elevated the sheer sweetness of the space.

The singer reposted the photo of the room from her interior designer Bethany Riley. Perrie worked with the designer, who helps clients with a proposed furniture layout, elevations including lighting, a digital concept board, a physical scheme board including samples and detailed tender documents for builders and decorators.

Perrie shared a glimpse of Axel's nursery with fans

Bethany shared more images of Axel's sensational baby bedroom on her social media, alongside the caption: "I’m so excited to share this gorgeous nursery with you guys! A super special project to me as I designed and installed it with my baby boy in my tummy, then photographed it just a few months later with him in my arms. So grateful to work with the team at @adorabletotsmanchester on this. I first shopped there back in 2018 when I was pregnant with River and I knew that one day I’d come back to them with a design project! Head to our website for the full set of images and to read our journal post."

Perrie used a cream colour palette for her son's nursery

A multitude of fans left comments on the designer's lavish post. "This is GORGEOUS," one said, while another added: "Wow wow wow." A third commented: "The details are so good! His initials on the pillow," with a heart-eyes emoji. A fourth agreed, adding: "Love how bright but cosy this look."

Perrie lives with her long-term boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie lives with her long-term boyfriend in Surrey. The couple’s living room has a velvet button-back sofa with a matching foot stool, and a unique hanging chair in the corner. The room has bi-folding glass doors that lead out to the garden.

Perrie's garden features a huge patio area with a large rattan sofa and table with a fire pit positioned directly outside a set of double doors from her living room.