Perrie Edwards' lavish home she and son Axel don't share with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards' new song 'Forget About Us' is all we can think about as she goes solo in her music career for the first time. But behind the scenes, life is all about raising her adorable two-year-old son Axel.

The mother-son duo live in a gorgeous £3.5million Cheshire mansion and it has come as a surprise to many of her fans that she is yet to live with her footballer fiance of two years Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, the popstar, 30, revealed that Alex currently plays football in Turkey saying, "When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn't get a lot of time off."

"We've never lived together the eight years we've been in a relationship, we've never actually lived together," Perrie explained. "We're very laid back and very chilled."

The BRIT Award winner went on to add that launching a solo career while raising a two-year-old is a "juggle", saying: "We make it work for the ones we love, don't we?".

Perrie has created a beautiful home for her and Axel to live in. Glimpses into the space on her Instagram page, which boasts 19.4 million followers, shows a gorgeous entryway with a grand staircase featuring a neutral runner.

The 'Wings' singer also showed off their Christmas decorations, showing fans their grey-toned living room with crushed velvet curtains.

Another shot shows an angle of their upstairs hallway which has been decked out with cream carpet, a chaise, and an enormous circular mirror.

Unfortunately, Perrie suffered a break-in in 2022. According to The Sun, thieves broke into their mansion while they were downstairs, stealing expensive jewellery and designer handbags. The couple, who had little Axel with them at the time, were left "terrified" for their safety.

Perrie lives in an exclusive neighbourhood in Cheshire and has famous neighbours including former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The 'Shout out to My Ex' singer was prompted to up the security in her home. She and her Besiktas player boyfriend welcomed Axel in 2022 after they began dating in November 2016.



Perrie told the MailOnline that she relied heavily on Mumsnet in the early days to help her navigate life with a newborn. "It's helped me not to feel alone because it's like you've got loads of women there who are in the same boat and they all just get it. It's so nice. I love it," she admitted.