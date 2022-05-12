Vanessa Feltz beams as she introduces fans to 'new house' with fiancé Ben The This Morning star lives in London

Vanessa Feltz was all smiles on Thursday as she jokingly recorded a video from her 'new home' of Buckingham Palace!

The Talk Radio presenter stood outside of the Queen's iconic home and her fiancé Ben Ofoedu asked: "Feltzy where are we?" to which she teasingly replied: "Our new house." She then added: "This is what we need to announce to the world, we're moving in. I think it suits us really well." Ben agreed as they giggled throughout the clip.

Vanessa captioned the video: "Our new house! #house #palace #home," but the star was actually at the Queen's home to be in attendance at one of Her Majesty's famous garden parties.

The star joked that she and Ben were set to move into the Queen's home

Although the star doesn't live in an actual palace, her own residence is rather impressive. The This Morning regular and her partner Ben live in London in a Gothic-style £3.5million property, and inside it is full of character.

The front of the exterior is quirky and the interiors are no different. Vanessa has opted for a London-themed pink kitchen and comic-book inspired bath. Yes, really.

Check out Vanessa's stunning bedroom

Vanessa's bedroom is fit for a queen though, with a huge gold gilded headboard. The statement piece of furniture is a focal point of the room with its luxury finish, curved edges and French cane detailing.

The star has has dressed the bed with simple white linen and there's an orchid plant which stands on a very small plant holder. Pink archids, too, being rather royal as Kate Middleton and Prince William have a very similar one in their lounge.

The star has a bright and beautiful kitchen

It's hard to believe that the presenter only joined Instagram relatively recently – we can't imagine the platform without her, and she's already amassed over 150,000 followers. We'll be keeping an eye on Vanessa's feed to see if we'll get to see inside Buckingham Palace too during her special visit.

