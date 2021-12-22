Christmas is now just days away and Good Morning America star Lara Spencer is certainly in the festive spirit if her glamorous living room is anything is to go by.

The presenter had a couple of Santa-themed stockings and cushions, but the star of the room was the Christmas tree that wouldn't have looked out of place at the Rockefeller Center due to its enormous size and extravagant decorations. The tree dazzled with dozens of Christmas lights that cast a gorgeous reflection on her windows, and had plenty of traditional decorations including baubles and angels.

However, Lara opted not to go for an angel or star to top her tree, instead having a large red bow that stretched all the way past some of the upper branches.

The mom-of-two, who lives in Connecticut, joked about the size of her creation, as she wrote: "Hope he find us!"

And many of her fans followed her sense of humor, as one teased: "Pretty sure he can see that tree from the North Pole so you're in good shape."

A second commented: "Awesome, everything is perfect," and a third posted: "Is the tree real? Nice and full. Have a healthy happy."

The tree nearly touched the ceiling

Others said that the star's tree was "beautiful" while many more were distracted by her amazing Santa-themed pillows.

The post also gave an insight into more of Lara's home, which included a large TV set above a marble fireplace. And there was a small glimpse into her garden, that featured a putting green for the keen golf player.

Earlier in the week, Lara shared another glimpse of her home, but this time fans weren't enthusing about its beauty as they ended up a little unnerved.

Lara lives a beautiful home in Connecticut

The 52-year-old posted an image of her dog, Riva, sitting in the middle of the lengthy hallway and staring directly at the camera, but Lara had a scary comparison for her pooch.

She wrote: "Anyone else find this shot charming and concerning all at once? All I could think of was the twins in The Shining lol."

"I find it only adorable," wrote one, while a second said: "Ok, so now I won't sleep."

Lara shares her home with her husband, Richard McVey, and her daughter, Katherine. Her son, Duff, went off to college over the summer but will no doubt be back for the holidays.

