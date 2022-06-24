How to sign up for Amazon Prime Day 2022: All the details you need

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, taking place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July. The shopping extravaganza will see prices being slashed across all categories, so you can grab huge savings on products across home, electronics, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED: Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 early access deals - LIVE UPDATES

MORE: Amazon Prime Day UK 2022: The best deals, when it is & everything you need to know

Customers need to be an Amazon Prime membership to gain access, so there's never been a better time to sign up!

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is Amazon's subscription service which comes with a whole host of benefits, including streaming, free delivery, and access to exclusive deals like these ones.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

Amazon Prime costs £7.99/$12.99 a month or £79/$119 a year. They offer a discount for students, charging £3.99/$6.49 a month or £39/$59 a year.

You can cancel your subscription any time, and Amazon is likely to offer a 30-day free trial closer to the event, so you can make the most of Prime Day without purchasing a membership.

MORE: Meghan Markle's fave mascara is 48% off in the Amazon sale

How to sign up for Amazon Prime?

To sign up for Amazon Prime in time for Prime Day 2022, visit amazon.co.uk/primeday.

How to cancel an Amazon Prime trial or subscription?

Log in to your account and go to: 'Manage Your Prime Membership'. From there, click either 'End Membership' or 'Cancel Free Trial'.

SHOP: This Amazon scallop-trim swimsuit could be mistaken for a designer one

READ: Having trouble sleeping during the heatwave? This Amazon cooling blanket has over 11,000 five-star ratings

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.